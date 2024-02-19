Paolo Banchero just wanted Dame to grant his request.

Sunday was a memorable one for Orlando Magic star Paolo Banchero, as he got to participate in his first-ever NBA All-Star Game. Banchero was among the members of the Eastern Conference squad that took down LeBron James and the Western Conference in Indiana, 211-186.

To make the night even more memorable for Banchero, he decided to have all his East teammates' signatures on his shoe. After the game, Banchero also wondered aloud about the whereabouts of Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard, as he looked to complete the signatures.

“I got everybody on my team except Damian Lillard. So if anybody knows where Dame Lillard’s at?” the Magic forward said while speaking with reporters.

Among all of Banchero's East teammates, it's probably Lillard whose signature he should want the most. After all, Lillard was awarded the 2024 NBA All-Star Game Most Valuable Player award after he scored 39 points to lead the way for the East. Banchero, on the other hand, came off the bench and chipped in just six points on 3-for-9 shooting over the course of 19 minutes of action. Despite his paltry scoring output, the Magic youngster still has every reason to be happy over how things turned out for the East squad.

Now that the All-Star weekend is over and done, Banchero is back to focusing on what matters more, and that's helping the Magic win more games in the 2023-24 NBA regular season.

Banchero and the Magic will kick off their schedule in the second half of the season with a game on the road on Thursday versus the Cleveland Cavaliers.