Clips from the Stephen A Smith episode on Podcast P with Paul George are making waves across social media. A recent clip shows Smith claiming that a lot of the new members of sports media actually root for players to fail when venturing into media themselves, reports Podcast P with Paul George presented Wave Sports + Entertainment.

"There's a lot of people in the business that won't admit it… but they don't want y'all to succeed… Not only am I rooting for y'all, I have an obligation to help you if you ask." Stephen A. Smith on the "new media" (via @PodcastPShow)pic.twitter.com/6oEBTUWI9J — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 17, 2023

“They don't want y'all to succeed…when I see brothers out there diversifying their portfolio, and maximizing the opportunities that would potentially be available to them, not only am I rooting for y'all, I have an obligation to help you, if you ask…I want you [Paul George] to succeed, I think there's room for everybody believe it or not.”

Stephen A Smith believes that many current members of sports media don't want professional athletes like Paul George to have success in their industry because it takes away opportunities from them. Nevertheless, Smith emphasizes that he is not one of those members, and he will continually root for the success for all people in whatever they do because ‘there's room for everybody.'

These are some very candid and compassionate thoughts from Stephen A Smith, and one of the big reasons he is one of the primary voices in sports media. His authenticity has been apparent ever since he broke into the industry and it is clear that he won't be going anywhere anytime soon.

In terms of Paul George, he is one of many professional athletes who have decided to take narratives into their own hands in recent years and speak directly to fans via their own media platforms. This trend is only going to continue, so kudos to Stephen A Smith for being all for it.