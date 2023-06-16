Tony Snell may be a proven veteran with over nine years of experience in the NBA, but, recently, his off-court life has seemingly been more of a noteworthy talking point when it comes to the forward. Last year, at the age of 31, the former first-round selection by the Chicago Bulls was diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder.

Though the big man has remained rather quiet when it comes to this revelation, Snell recently discussed his life-changing discovery on the Today Show and admitted to Craig Melvin that his son's own autism diagnosis encouraged him to get tested as well.

“I was always independent growing up, always been alone. I just couldn't connect to people,” Tony Snell said. “And I'm like, you know what, if he's diagnosed then I think I am too. So that gave me the courage to go get checked out.”

For the first time, NBA star Tony Snell is opening up to @craigmelvin about being diagnosed with autism at age 31 and how that journey has been. pic.twitter.com/CddFxTkvbR — TODAY (@TODAYshow) June 16, 2023

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Snell would continue on to note that the diagnosis gave him “relief,” stating that he now understands that “it made my whole life, everything about my life make so much sense.”

Though he would admit that he believes being diagnosed earlier on could have held him back from accomplishing all that he has in his life, specifically becoming an NBA player, he stated that he's making it his mission to “inspire people” and to “make sure my son knows that I have his back.”

Tony Snell is a nine-year NBA veteran who sports career averages of 6.1 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 1.1 assists per game while shooting 43.1% from the field and 39.4% from beyond deep.

Most recently, he served as a member of the G League's Maine Celtics where he posted averages of 10.8 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 2.3 assists through 19 games played.