While the 2023 NBA Draft is soon to be underway, the 2024 draft process has been going on in the background as some of the top talents choose where they will spend next season. Ron Holland, one of the projected top prospects for next year's draft, has announced that he has committed to G League Ignite.

The news of Holland joining the G League Ignite was originally reported by Jeff Borzello and Paul Biancardi of ESPN in May. Now, the signing is official. In a statement from the team, Holland said that the program is best suited to prepare him for the next level.

“First of all, I want to thank God for blessing me with the abilities to play the game that I love,” Ron Holland said in the statement. “I want to thank everyone that has believed in me throughout the whole process, it hasn’t been easy. I am super excited to join G League Ignite. I feel Ignite has the tools needed to prepare me for the life I want on and off the court. Let’s get to work!”

Holland is a 6-foot-8 forward from Duncanville, TX that has received offers from Kentucky, Texas, Arkansas and Memphis. He originally committed to the Longhorns but now will join Ignite as he prepares to be a top prospect next year. He won a state championship in high school and won gold medals at the FIBA Under-16 Americas Championship in 2021 and the FIBA Under-17 Basketball World Cup in 2022 with Team USA.

Last season, Ron Holland won the Gatorade Texas Boys Basketball Player of the Year. He joins Matas Buzelis, a 6-foot-10 guard from Chicago that many insiders project to be the top overall pick in 2024, as the new stars for Ignite in the 2023-24 season. He also joins highly touted forward Tyler Smith, who played a season with Overtime Elite.

G League Ignite players Scoot Henderson, Sidy Cissoko, Leonard Miller and Mojave King are expected to be drafted in 2023, with Henderson going as high as the second overall pick. Other players to be drafted after spending time with Ignite include Jalen Green, Jonathan Kuminga, Dyson Daniels, MarJon Beauchamp, Jaden Hardy and Isaiah Todd.