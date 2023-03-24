LeBron James can always count on former teammate tristan thompson to have his back. A few days after Mario Chalmers said other players did not “fear” the NBA’s all-time scoring leader before games like they did Michael Jordan, Thompson sounded off on the controversial comments.

The 11-year NBA big man was fired up and seemingly irritated by another MJ-LeBron comparison, tearing the former Miami Heat point guard to shreds in an NSFW rant on The Draymond Green Show.

“That s**t pissed me off… guys be on some sucka s**t,” Thompson said via The Volume. “Mario Chalmers, at one point you were probably texting LeBron to get on a team and get a job. Listen, I’m just assuming. I’m just saying, just because you didn’t get your way, how could you say that about a guy who you went to war with, who believed in you. Then you’re going to come and say no one fears LeBron. This is the best player you’ve ever been on the court with.”

Clearly, Thompson is grateful for the championship he won with James on the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016, and he thinks Chalmers should feel the same way about his two rings from the LeBron-era Miami Heat. It was unquestionably the peak of his NBA career. And as Thompson went on to elaborate, James was arguably at his best in South Beach as well and was surely someone defenses had to be concerned about.

"That sh*t pissed me off… guys be on some sucka sh*t" —@RealTristan13 joins @Money23Green and reacts to @MChalmers15' comments about LeBron pic.twitter.com/P6Ne316mF5 — The Volume (@TheVolumeSports) March 24, 2023

Now, it should be noted that Chalmers did say he does not know why opponents did not “fear” LeBron James before a matchup because they clearly did on-court. This could just be a case of poor communication. No one truly knows, obviously. But Thompson did not mince words. He certainly thinks Chalmers is bitter.

Perhaps, these three champions just need to get in a room together and share old battle stories to eliminate this tension.