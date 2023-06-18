Wemba-Mania is in full throttle in Texas, so much so that a San Antonio Spurs fan even got a haircut with Victor Wembanyama's face as the design.

Of course Wembanyama has already seen the now-viral cut, and he couldn't help but laugh at it. Making things funnier, he also made sure to deflect any responsibility for the fan's decision, saying: “I am NOT responsible I swear.”

“I’m NOT responsible I swear” Victor Wembanyama responds to a Spurs fan that got a haircut with Wembanyama’s face 🤣 (via wemby/IG) pic.twitter.com/np87CU9DAV — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) June 17, 2023

We know, Wemby. We know.

But hey, we can't blame Spurs fans for showing their fandom this early. With San Antonio winning the no. 1 pick in the NBA Draft Lottery and now well-poised to take who could be the heir apparent to Tim Duncan and David Robinson, it's natural for the fanbase to get this excited.

Besides, even Victor Wembanyama himself appears enthusiastic to join the Spurs. For those who missed it, the French youngster recently went viral after he almost slipped and mentioned San Antonio when asked about what his NBA future holds.

The 2023 NBA Draft is less than a week away, so it's not a surprise why there's so much buzz about Wembanyama and the Spurs. When San Antonio officially takes him with the no. 1 pick, though, the French alien should be ready for more crazy show of support for him. As every NBA player can attest do, fans can go wild in their bid to show their love.

Basketball-wise, the pressure is on Wembanyama to live up to the expectations. But as he has proven so far, he definitely has the skills to back up