As LeBron James has continued to rack up more and more achievements throughout his historic career in the NBA, many fans have begun to debate whether or not he has a case for being the greatest player of all time over Michael Jordan. The topic of discussion is extremely divisive among fans, and it led to an interesting take from Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd.

Kidd himself had a legendary career in the NBA, so he knows just how impressive it is for James and Jordan to have put together the types of careers that they have had. When asked for his thoughts on the subject, Kidd said that he believes Jordan is still in front of James as of right now, but by the time James calls it a career, he thinks that LeBron will have overtaken the Chicago Bulls legend.

"I think LeBron will go down as the greatest to do it." Jason Kidd on the MJ vs. LeBron GOAT debate 🐐pic.twitter.com/XV0NUfN7rP — Ball Don’t Lie (@Balldontlie) October 19, 2023

For the most part, Jordan has remained the greatest player of all time in the eyes of many, which is why this is a pretty interesting take from Kidd. James is gaining on Jordan, but he may ultimately run out of time to add another ring to his legacy, which is the main argument against him in this discussion. Jason Kidd doesn't see it that way, though.

The Los Angeles Lakers very nearly found their way back to the NBA Finals last season, so it's not totally out of the picture to suggest that they could make it back there and win again. And in some fans' eyes, James may not even need another ring to surpass Jordan. Either way, it will be interesting to see how James wraps up his already fantastic legacy, as it could have big repercussions in this GOAT debate.