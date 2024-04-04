NBA superstar Shaquille O'Neal is widely recognized for his tenure with the Los Angeles Lakers, but he is also a two-time Olympic Gold medalist. O'Neal recounted the time he tossed his Olympic Gold medal out of a car window in frustration because he had played restricted minutes in the game via a recent episode of “The BIG Podcast.”
“The Olympic Games ‘96, I played throughout helped them come back, win games. In the gold medal game, Lenny Wilkens says hey this is probably David Robinson's last game so he's going to get more minutes. I say cool, I want to play, but he didn't play me at all until like the last two minutes. So I got put in the last two minutes, I was so pissed off after the ceremony, I drove home in my uniform and I threw the goddamn medal out the window on I-75,” said the Big Diesel.
Shaq's frustration with Lenny Wilkens
During the same episode, Atlanta Falcons star Kirk Cousins asked O'Neal if he regrets throwing the medal out of the window. Shaq responded, “No, I don't, because one, I should've made Dream Team 1, I was pissed about that. So I made Dream Team 2 but that was for the World Games.”
Cousins followed up if Shaq believed he should have been part of the 1992 Dream Team and O'Neal confidently affirmed this, expressing that he felt deserving of a spot on the prestigious team. However, he was not included in the '92 roster but was instead offered a place on the 1994 World Games team, which they won. Despite this success, Shaq remained discontented, especially with Wilkens' decisions regarding Dream Team 3, which further fueled his frustration.
Christian Laettner expressed his belief that he was a better fit for the Dream Team than O'Neal in a recent interview because he could handle a reduced role, which Shaq might not have been able to manage. However, many argue that Shaq should have been chosen for the Dream Team over Laettner.
Shaq's decision to throw an Olympic gold medal out of his car window reflects his strong self-perception and the high value he placed on his achievements, considering the rarity and significance of such medals.
In 1996, David Robinson was an esteemed veteran in the league, widely regarded as a guaranteed Hall of Famer. Most young players wouldn't hesitate to defer to him during the latter stages of his career.
Shaq and David Robinson
As a young and inexperienced center like Shaquille O'Neal, it was anticipated that he would comply with the coach's decision, even if it meant remaining on the bench for the entire gold medal game. However, for Shaq, Robinson was seen as just another rival, and he was displeased with being told to step aside.
Regardless, that summer marked The Admiral's last time playing for Team USA. While they did win the gold medal that year, O'Neal didn't feel like he had truly earned the honor.
To this day, Shaq's missing Olympic gold medal remains unfound. It could be hidden somewhere in the dirt, awaiting rediscovery, or perhaps someone in Georgia unknowingly possesses Shaq's medal, having found it on the side of the road.
However, as a two-time gold medalist, Shaquille O'Neal still has numerous accolades from his Olympic career. He doesn't appear to be overly concerned about losing such a valuable artifact, as he possesses plenty of other hardware to showcase his achievements in Olympic competition.