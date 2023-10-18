The NBA season is here, and one of the best divisions in basketball gets ready to roll. We're here to share our NBA odds series, make a 2023-24 Pacific Division winner prediction, and pick while showing reasoning.

The Sacramento Kings won the Pacific Division last season, emerging out of nowhere to snag first place. Likewise, the Phoenix Suns competed with them and finished second. The Los Angeles Clippers and Golden State Warriors finished 44-38, while the Los Angeles Lakers rounded out the division at 43-39. Ultimately, this division is stacked, and all five teams can legitimately win it.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: 2023-24 Pacific Division Winner Odds

Phoenix Suns: +130

Los Angeles Lakers: +370

Golden State Warriors: +390

Sacramento Kings: +650

Los Angeles Clippers: +650

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Suns Will Win The Pacific Division

The Suns are the current favorite to win it based on their starting lineup alone. Significantly, they have three players that can dominate the game at any moment. Devin Booker averaged 27.8 points per game for the Suns. Meanwhile, Kevin Durant averaged 26 points during his short run with the Suns. Bradley Beal joins the Suns from the Washington Wizards. Ultimately, he averaged 23.2 points last season.

The Suns have high hopes of winning the division and going far in the playoffs. However, they need some health. Durant and Beal are exceptional players. Conversely, they are also 30 years old and have not shown an ability to stay afloat over the past few seasons. The lineup will feature Durant, Beal, and Booker. Additionally, Eric Gordon may rotate between the lineup and the bench. If the Suns can stay healthy, they will take this division, as they have the three-headed monster that will put fear into every team's heart.

Why The Lakers Will Win The Pacific Division

The Lakers stunned everyone by making a great playoff run after starting 2-11. Now, the goal is to get back to the playoffs and win a title in a division that has so much talent. LeBron James led the way, with 28.9 points per game through 55 games. Also, Anthony Davis averaged 25.9 points per game. They both need to stay healthy after enduring nagging injuries last season.

D'Angelo Russell averaged 17.4 points through 17 games with the Lakers. Additionally, he shot 41.3 percent from the 3-point line. Austin Reaves emerged as a solid option for the Lakers, averaging 13 points per game. Also, the Lakers signed some bench help this offseason as Gabe Vincent and Cam Reddish joined the team. The Lakers also bring back Jared Vanderbilt and Rui Hachimura. Consequently, health is the only thing keeping the Lakers from winning this division.

Why The Warriors Will Win The Pacific Division

The Warriors got older after finishing 44-38 and deciding that was the route to take. Therefore, they shipped off Jordan Poole and brought in Chris Paul. Paul joins a team that already has Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Andrew Wiggins. Ultimately, Paul will be the backup point guard, accepting a new role for the first time in his career.

Curry averaged 29.4 points, the third-best of his career, with 6.3 assists. Also, he shot 49.3 percent from the field while hitting 42.7 percent from beyond the arc. Thompson averaged 21.9 points while grabbing 4.1 rebounds per game. Unfortunately, he is not the same defensive player he was before his injury. Gary Payton II provides the defense as a backup point guard. Meanwhile, Wiggins missed time due to injuries and a family matter. The Warriors will rely on Wiggins even more this season.

Why The Kings Will Win The Pacific Division

The Kings won the division last year. Now, they will try and win the Pacific for the second season in a row. Their 48-24 record last season earned them a trip to the playoffs for the first time since 2006. Amazingly, they had four players lead the way.

De'Aaron Fox averaged 25 points, while Domantas Sabonis had 19.1 points per game. Meanwhile, Kevin Huerter had 15.2 points, and Harrison Barnes averaged 15 points per game. The Kings were the league's top-scoring team and continually racked up points. Consequently, it means that everyone will target them now, and they won't sneak up on anyone. The Kings will win the Pacific if they can continue to score and shore up the defense.

Why The Clippers Will Win The Pacific Division

The Clippers are supposed to be title contenders. Instead, they keep falling victim to injuries every season. Kawhi Leonard averaged 23.8 points per game through 52 contests. Meanwhile, Paul George also averaged 23.8 points per game. Russell Westbrook averaged 15.8 points during his time with the Clippers. Likewise, Ivica Zubac had 10.8 points and 9.9 rebounds per game.

But the Clippers need their stars to stay healthy. Ultimately, the only chance they have of overtaking the Suns, Kings, Lakers, and Warriors is if their team gets hot and stays off the injured list.

Final 2023-24 Pacific Division Winner Prediction & Pick

The Suns are front-loaded but old. Also, the Lakers have depth but also rely on a 38-year-old to carry them. The Warriors have multiple stars in their mid-30s. Likewise, the Clippers cannot stay out of the hospital. Give me the youth and the Kings to repeat.

Final 2023-24 Pacific Division Winner Prediction & Pick: Sacramento Kings: +650