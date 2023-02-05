The Philadelphia 76ers will travel to the “World’s Most Famous Arena” as they meet the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. We’re in Manhattan sharing our NBA odds series, making a 76ers-Knicks prediction and pick while showing you how to watch.

The 76ers are coming off a 137-125 victory over the San Antonio Spurs. Substantially, the Sixers broke away thanks to a second and third quarter. Joel Embiid led Philadelphia with 33 points and 10 rebounds. Additionally, James Harden delivered 16 points and eight assists. Tyrese Maxey added 25 points off the bench. Ultimately, the Sixers shot 52.9 percent from the field. Philadelphia also won the board battle 39-35. Moreover, they forced 18 turnovers.

The Knicks are reeling from a 134-128 overtime loss at the hands of the Los Angeles Clippers. Initially, it looked bad, with the Knicks trailing by 15 entering the fourth quarter. But then the Knicks sparked a furious rally to go up by 3 with seconds left, thanks to Jalen Brunson. Unfortunately, they surrendered a game-tying 3-pointer to Nicolas Batum to send the game into overtime. The Knicks struggled in the extra period, allowing the Clips to run away with it. Significantly, Brunson finished with 41 points, while Julius Randle had 28 points and 11 rebounds.

The 76ers enter this showdown with a record of 34-17. Likewise, they are 14-9 on the road. The Sixers are 9-1 over their past 10 games. Meanwhile, the Knicks are 28-26 coming into the game. The Knicks are 13-15 at the Garden. Also, they are 3-7 over their past 10.

The Knicks defeated the Sixers 106-104 in Philadelphia, while the 76ers defeated the Knicks 119-112 at the Garden. Significantly, the Sixers are 7-3 against the Knicks through the previous 10 games.

Here are the 76ers-Knicks NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: 76ers-Knicks Odds

Philadelphia 76ers: -4.5 (-110)

New York Knicks: +4.5 (-110)

Over: 226 (-110)

Under: 226 (-110)

How To Watch 76ers vs. Knicks

TV: ESPN and NBCS

Stream: NBA

Time: 6 PM ET/3 PM PT

Why The 76ers Could Cover The Spread

Embiid is questionable for tonight’s game. However, he has only missed one game over the past seven games where the Sixers have listed him as “questionable”. Embiid averages 33.5 points per game and 10.1 rebounds. Meanwhile, Harden averages 21.3 points per game with 10.9 assists. Maxey averages 20.4 points per game. Also, Tobias Harris averages 16.1 points per game.

The 76ers are seventh in the league in field goal shooting percentage. Additionally, they are third in 3-point shooting percentage. The Sixers are also the second-best team in the association in free-throw shooting percentage. However, Philadelphia struggles on the boards, ranking 27th in rebounds. The Sixers are also 15th in turnovers and 13th in blocked shots.

The 76ers could cover the spread if Embiid plays and has a great game. Moreover, they must stop the “Big 3 ” from the Knicks and win the battle on the boards.

Why The Knicks Could Cover The Spread

The Knicks have three above-average players that can take over a game. However, they have not hit the mark recently. They need to strike gold today as they play an elite Philadelphia team.

Randle averages 24.7 points per game with 10.8 rebounds. Moreover, he has emerged as a great player during his tenure with the Knicks. Brunson had a monster game last night and will look to continue his momentum. Significantly, he averages 22.8 points per game. RJ Barrett only had 14 points against the Clippers. However, he averages 20.3 points per game and can be the focal point of any game. The Knicks will need all three players to hit their shots. Additionally, they need to stop Philadelphia from breaking loose and avoid falling into a significant hole.

The Knicks struggle to shoot, ranking 24th in field goal shooting percentage. Additionally, they are only 25th in 3-point shooting percentage. But the Knicks are also 19th in free-throw shooting percentage. Unfortunately, they have had consistency issues in hitting their shots. The overtime period against the Clippers highlighted how cold they can get and how they must improve. However, the Knicks still dominate the boards. New York is third in rebounds. Likewise, they excel in handling the ball, ranking third in turnovers. But the Knicks do not defend the ball well, ranking 24th in blocked shots.

The Knicks could cover the spread if they convert on their shooting opportunities. Then, they must stop Embiid, Harden, and the rest of the Sixers from firing on all cylinders.

Final 76ers-Knicks Prediction & Pick

The 76ers usually dominate this series. Ultimately, they might still win this game. But I expect the Knicks to keep it close and make the Sixers earn it.

Final 76ers-Knicks Prediction & Pick: New York Knicks: +4.5 (-110)