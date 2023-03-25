An epic heavyweight battle between two legit playoff teams will tip off for an interconference duel as the Philadelphia 76ers will go to war with the Phoenix Suns in The Valley. Join us for our NBA odds series where our 76ers-Suns prediction and pick will be revealed.

In the midst of a second game in just as many nights, the Sixers squandered an eleven-point lead at one point versus the Golden State Warriors as they eventually went down in defeat by a score of 120-112 in San Francisco. Nevertheless, Philadelphia has still managed to win nine out of their last eleven and are still alive for the top seed in the Eastern Conference.

Meanwhile, the Suns are still a big question mark as newcomer Kevin Durant continues to recover from a bum ankle, but there is no denying that the sky is the limit for this team when they are fully healthy. Without the services of KD, Phoenix has especially been hurting over the last several games as they have found themselves on a three-game losing streak in losses to the Thunder, Kings, and Lakers. Despite only one win since March 11th, this is as dynamic of a team as they come when clicking on all cylinders.

Here are the 76ers-Suns NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: 76ers-Suns Odds

Philadelphia 76ers: +3 (-110)

Phoenix Suns: -3 (-110)

Over: 225 (-110)

Under: 225 (-110)

How To Watch 76ers vs. Suns

TV: Bally Sports Arizona

Stream: NBA League Pass

Time: 10:00 ET/7:00 PT

Why The 76ers Could Cover The Spread

The MVP talk has completely shifted as superstar big man Joel Embiid has a legitimate shot to take home his first MVP in his young career. Fresh off of a monstrous 46-point outing that included nine rebounds and eight assists, there aren’t many players around the league that are baling out like Embiid is at the moment.

While another dominating performance from Embiid could end up being just what the doctor ordered in order to cover the spread in Phoenix on a back-to-back, the availability of shooting guard James Harden may be the bigger headline entering play. Bothered by a sore Achilles that has forced him to miss the last two games, there is a decent chance that Harden will play things cautiously in order to be fully healthy come playoff time. Whether he suits up for play remains to be seen, but either way, expect Philly to try and establish their elite offensive efficiency against a slumping defense from the opening tip.

Not only are the Sixers a great road team, but they also have proven that they can shoot lights out from beyond the arc when given the opportunity to do. In fact, Philadelphia’s 38.8% from downtown is the second-best percentage in the NBA, and if the Sixers can hit on some deep balls early, then Phoenix may find themselves reeling.

Why The Suns Could Cover The Spread

While the 76ers have become almost allergic to losing, the Suns have been quite the opposite with a 2-6 overall record in their last eight games. Without a doubt, the struggles on the court are starting to become worrisome with each passing game, but let’s not forget how devastating the absences of Kevin Durant and even Deandre Ayton have been to the overall chemistry of this team.

In order for the shorthanded Suns to get back in the win column and also find a way to cover the spread, they will be needing not only a gigantic outing from Devin Booker but also from the bench that has the capability to fill up the stat sheet when on the floor. While Booker continues to make franchise history with four consecutive 35+ point performances, the key in covering the spread for the Suns will be whether or not they can hang in there when #1 isn’t on the floor. With that being said, be on the lookout for guys like T.J Warren and Landry Shamet. Of course, it would help significantly if Chris Paul could contribute to the scoring attack as well.

Even if the Suns end up scoring 127 points as they did in the loss versus the Kings, it won’t matter if the defense doesn’t do its job. As a whole, Phoenix boasts the sixth-best scoring defense in all of the NBA, but there Suns got absolutely steamrolled on the defensive side of the floor as they let Sacramento have their way with a whopping 135 points scored by the end of the night. Simply put, the Suns will have their hands full with Embiid and company, so effectively sticking with their assignments and contesting shot after shot will end up being vital.

Final 76ers-Suns Prediction & Pick

If both sides were healthy, this could very well be a possible NBA Finals preview. However, since each team will be missing some big-time names, it would be wise to stick with the MVP frontrunner in Joel Embiid to lead his troops to yet another impressive road victory.

Final 76ers-Suns Prediction & Pick: 76ers +3 (-110)