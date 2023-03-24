Friday’s NBA action will continue with our odds and pick series from this cross-conference matchup between two of the hottest teams in the NBA right now. The Philadelphia 76ers (49-23) will continue their road trip and visit the Golden State Warriors (38-36). Check out our NBA odds series for our 76ers-Warriors prediction and pick.

The Philadelphia 76ers are in third in the Eastern Conference and trail the leading Milwaukee Bucks by three games. The 76ers had their eight-game winning streak snapped by the Bulls, but quickly avenged the loss in their next game by beating Chicago. Still, the Celtics were able to jump the 76ers in the standings as Doc Rivers and his squad look for a huge win against the Warriors.

The Golden State Warriors are in sixth-place in the West and have been able to win some meaningful games down the stretch. Their last game was especially significant since they took down the Mavericks to lead the season series 2-1. It’s a huge confidence boost as they head into this one as the favorites at home coming off back-to-back wins.

Here are the 76ers-Warriors NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: 76ers-Warriors Odds

Philadelphia 76ers: +5.5 (-110)

Golden State Warriors: -5.5 (-110)

Over: 234.5 (-110)

Under: 234.5 (-110)

How To Watch 76ers vs. Warriors

TV: NBA TV, NBC Sports Bay Area

Stream: fuboTV, NBA League Pass

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET/ 7:00 p.m. PT

Why The 76ers Could Cover The Spread

The 76ers have looked like the best team in the NBA during their recent winning streak, mostly due to the other-worldly performances of Joel Embiid. He’s been on a streak that’s seen him score 30+ points in nine games. He’s currently dealing with tightness in his right calf, so he remains as ‘questionable’ for this one. James Harden is also listed as ‘questionable’ with Jalen McDaniels sharing the same designation. They’ll be a completely different team without Embiid and will have to focus on sharing the ball against an active Warriors defense.

To overcome this rather short spread, the 76ers will have to dig their heels in defensively and prevent Golden State from getting hot behind the arc. The Warriors tends to go on extended scoring runs when playing at home, so it’ll be crucial for the 76ers to hang in and answer with buckets of their own. They’ll likely give Embiid time to rest his injury for this one, but if he can suit up then the 76ers are a great pick to win outright.

Why The Warriors Could Cover The Spread

The Warriors are playing very well in their last two games and have seen huge boosts from role players like Donte DiVincenzo and Jonathan Kuminga. While Steph Curry continues to be his usual self, they’ll be hoping that Klay Thompson can once again get back into the mix with a big shooting night. He had just nine points on 1-4 from three in their last contest, so look for the Warriors to set up some plays to get Thompson open in this one. If they don’t have to worry about Joel Embiid on the other end, it should give the Warriors some freedom to get back to their roots and let the ball fly from three.

The Warriors have been a great home team at 29-7 SU on the year. In those home games, they’ve gone 34-39 ATS, but have performed well as the favorite, going 31-19. This seems like a great spot for them to gain a third consecutive win with the 76ers hobbled and falling off their winning train. The crowd should give the Warriors a huge boost late in this game.

Final 76ers-Warriors Prediction & Pick

This game will have a playoff-feel to it if Embiid and Harden can suit up. Nevertheless, the Warriors will look to bring their A-game and badly want to improve their standing with a win. If the 76ers can penetrate the defense and find high-percentage looks, they’ll have a chance to cover the short spread. However, without Embiid, I think this Warriors team continues their groove and picks up the win at home. Let’s take their money line as this could be a close game.

Final 76ers-Warriors Prediction & Pick: Golden State Warriors ML (-230)