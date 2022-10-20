NBA Odds: Bucks vs. 76ers prediction, odds and pick – 10/20/2022

The Milwaukee Bucks will start their new season by taking on the Philadelphia 76ers at the Wells Fargo Center. It’s time to continue our NBA odds series with a Bucks-76ers prediction and pick.

The Bucks are starting a new season following a disappointing end to the year where they fell to the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference Semifinals. Now, they are primed for a run with the “Greek Freak” Giannis Antetokounmpo back to lead the team and Khris Middleton returning from injury.

The 76ers started their season on Tuesday and hoped to get off to a great start. Unfortunately, Philadelphia fell 126-117 to the Celtics at the T.D. Garden in Boston. James Harden led the team with 35 points on 9 for 14 shooting. Additionally, he went 5 for 9 from beyond the arc. Joel Embiid added 26 points on 9 for 18 shooting with 15 rebounds. However, he struggled at the 3-point line, going 1 for 6. Tyrese Maxy contributed 21 points on 8 for 16 shooting. Also, he went 2 for 5 from the triples. Tobias Harris added 18 points, shooting 7 for 14 from the field and 3 for 6 from the 3-point line. Alternatively, the 76ers made mistakes, turning the ball over 14 times.

The Bucks won the season series 2-1 last year. Initially, they won the first game 118-109 at the Wells Fargo Center. The Bucks lost the one showdown at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee 123-120. Then, they stole the final battle at the Wells Fargo Center by a score of 118-116. The Bucks are 7-3 over the previous 10 games played between the teams at the Wells Fargo Center.

Here are the Bucks-76ers NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

Milwaukee Bucks: +4 (-110)

Philadelphia 76ers: -4 (-110)

Over: 223 (-112)

Under: 223 (-108)

Why The Bucks Could Cover The Spread

Antetokounmpo is everything a team could ever want in a megastar. He scores a bunch of points, grabs rebounds, and blocks shots. Likewise, Antetokounmpo is a champion and now has more fuel to get back to the NBA Finals after falling in the second round last season. But Antetokounmpo could only do so much by himself. Moreover, he needs Middleton. The injury to Middleton derailed Milwaukee’s season and left them vulnerable in the playoffs. Now, he is back and ready to deliver for the Bucks.

Antetokounmpo led the Bucks with 29.9 points per game during the season. Subsequently, he averaged 34.3 points per game, 13.7 rebounds, and 6.3 assists over three games against the Sixers last year. Middleton averaged 20.1 points per game and 5.4 assists per game last year. Likewise, he averaged 20.5 points per game, 7.0 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game in his two battles with the 76ers. Both players will come ready to play and know how essential it is to win the season’s first game.

Jrue Holliday is another player to watch out for. Last season, he averaged 18.3 points per game while also putting up 6.8 assists per game. Brook Lopez returns at center and should provide some stability.

The Bucks will cover the spread if Antetokounmpo and Middleton can resume their elite scoring and find ways to get to the basket. Likewise, other players like Holliday and Lopez must contribute to help the Bucks take the opener.

Why The 76ers Could Cover The Spread

The 76ers are off to a bad start, as the Celtics outplayed them in the end, and they could not handle the attack. Ultimately, it was just one game, and there are 81 games left.

Embiid, Harden, Maxey, and Harris lead the squad. Essentially, the 76ers will ride or die based on their performances. Embiid averaged 35.5 points per game, 14.0 rebounds, and 6.0 assists per game over the two-game period against the Bucks last year. Additionally, Harden managed 22.7 points per game, 8.0 assists, and 7.3 rebounds over three games against the Bucks. Maxey had 19.0 points per game, 4.7 assists, and 2.7 rebounds over three games against the Bucks. Finally, Harris delivered 20.5 points per game, 9.5 rebounds, and 5.0 assists over two battles with the Bucks.

The 76ers must avoid turnovers. Moreover, they cannot allow Antetokounmpo and Middleton to control the flow of the game. Establishing a lead early would help the Sixers control the pace.

The 76ers will cover the spread if their core four can produce from the field. Also, they can cover if they avoid mistakes and play smart basketball. They cannot stop Antetokounmpo, but they should do their best to contain him.

Final Bucks-76ers Prediction & Pick

The 76ers are playing their home opener and will have motivation after losing in Boston. However, the Bucks are too good to give the 76ers four points. The game could literally come down to a buzzer-beater. It will be close to the very end, with a winner not emerging until the final minute.

Final Bucks-76ers Prediction & Pick: Milwaukee Bucks: +4 (-110)