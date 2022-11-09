By Brendan Smith · 3 min read

The Milwaukee Bucks will travel to take on the Oklahoma City Thunder in a Wednesday night NBA matchup at the Paycom Center. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NBA odds series, which includes a Bucks-Thunder prediction and pick, laid out below.

Milwaukee has gone 9-1 to open their season, losing to Atlanta on Monday to snap their season-opening nine-game winning streak. Head coach Mike Budenholzer is in his fifth season at the helm, making the playoffs in the four previous seasons. Milwaukee won the NBA Championship in 2020-2021.

Oklahoma City has struggled to a 4-6 record, losing three in a row immediately after a four-game winning streak. Mark Daigneault has struggled in his three seasons at the helm of the Thunder, with a 50-114 record. The rebuild took a step back with Chet Holmgren out for the season with a foot injury.

Here are the Bucks-Thunder NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Bucks-Thunder Odds

Milwaukee Bucks: -6 (-112)

Oklahoma City Thunder: +6 (-108)

Over: 218 (-110)

Under: 218 (-110)

Why The Bucks Could Cover The Spread

Giannis Antetokounmpo is arguably the best player in the NBA, and suits up for the Milwaukee Bucks. Antetokounmpo leads the team with 31.8 points and 12.2 rebounds per game, shooting 54.2 percent from the field. Jrue Holiday is a great point guard for the team, leading with 7.9 assists per game, and ranking second with 19.6 points per game. Bobby Portis also is averaging a double-double, with 13.1 points and 11.1 rebounds per game. Brook Lopez is another reliable option on the boards, grabbing 6.1 rebounds while putting up 14.6 points per game. Lopez also leads the team with 2.5 blocks per game. Grayson Allen has been the best three point shooter, knocking down triples at a 41.2 percent rate. Allen has scored 10.1 points per game. Jevon Carter has been a menace on defense, leading the team with 1.7 steals per game.

Milwaukee leads the league in rebounds at 50.7 per game, and rank second with 6.8 blocks per game. Milwaukee has scored 111.4 points per game, which ranks nineteenth in the league. Milwaukee’s defense has been dominant, allowing 102.7 points per game, the lowest mark in the league.

Why The Thunder Could Cover The Spread

Without Chet Holmgren, the rebuild has taken a bit of a step back. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been the best scorer for the team, averaging 30.8 points per game, the only Thunder above 20 points per game. Gilgeous-Alexander also leads the team with 5.8 assists per game. Josh Giddey leads the team with 5.6 rebounds per game and ranks second with 12.9 points per game. Lu Dort has put up 12.7 points per game, which ranks third on the team. Tre Mann is the fourth and final Thunder to put up double-digit points, averaging 10.7 points and 3.1 rebounds per game. Darius Bazley ranks second with 5.1 rebounds per game, coming off the bench in all ten games.

Oklahoma City is good on the boards, ranking twelfth with 44.9 rebounds per game and fifth in blocks per game at 6.1. The Thunder have scored 109.7 points per game, which ranks 23rd in the league. Oklahoma City’s defense has been solid, ranking first in steals per game at 9.1 and leading in turnovers forced at 18.2 per game. Oklahoma City has limited their opponents to 111.8 points per game, which ranks thirteenth in the league.

Final Bucks-Thunder Prediction & Pick

Oklahoma City is bad and Milwaukee is really, really good. No losing streak for Milwaukee.

Final Bucks-Thunder Prediction & Pick: Milwaukee -6 (-112), over 218 (-110)