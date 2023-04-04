The Milwaukee Bucks are in the capital city to take on the Washington Wizards in this Eastern Conference matchup. Check out our NBA odds series as we give a Bucks-Wizards prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

With four games left on their schedule, the Bucks are hanging on to the first seed in the East right now. They lead the Celtics by just two games, so Milwaukee will have to play well in this final week of the regular season. The Bucks have won seven of their last 10 games, including a win Sunday night against the Philadelphia 76ers. Giannis Antetokounmpo was the leading scorer and rebounder with 33 points and 14 rebounds. Bobby Portis had 18 points off the bench as well.

The Wizards’ season will be over once this week ends as they have officially been eliminated from the playoffs. They have a record of 34-44 and have lost seven of their last 10 games. They were in New York to play the Knicks on Sunday, and lost after having a halftime lead. Corey Kispert was the Wizards leading scorer with 29 points while Johnny Davis contributed 16 of his own points. Bradley Beal, Monte Morris, Kyle Kuzma and Kristaps Porzingis will all miss the game against Milwaukee.

These teams have met three times already with Milwaukee winning twice.

Here are the Bucks-Wizards NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Bucks-Wizards Odds

Milwaukee Bucks: -13 (-110)

Washington Wizards: +13 (-110)

Over: 230.5 (-110)

Under: 230.5 (-110)

How To Watch Bucks vs. Wizards

TV: Bally Sports Wisconsin, NBC Sports Washington

Stream: NBA League Pass

Time: 7 PM ET/4 PM PT

Why The Bucks Could Cover The Spread

The Bucks will be without Grayson Allen and Khris Middleton for this game, but they will have Giannis, Jrue Holiday and Brook Lopez. The Greek Freak should be enough alone to beat this broken down Wizards team. The Wizards have given up 116.9 points per game in their last 10 games. The Bucks will have a great chance to put up a lot of points in this one as they are averaging 122.8 points per game in their last 10 games. They have scored 115 or more points in eight of their last 10 games. When Milwaukee scores 115 or more points in a game this season, they have a record of 40-5. This should be easily attainable Tuesday night.

The Wizards will be without four scorers that average double figures. Corey Kispert will be the only player on the court that averages more than 10.0 points per game. Holiday and Antetokounmpo are two very good defenders. With them on the floor together, it is going to be very difficult for Washington to get anything going. If those two can lead the charge defensively and limit Kispert, the Bucks will have no problem in this game.

Why The Wizards Could Cover The Spread

The Wizards need Kispert to have a massive game if they want to keep this within 13 points. Kispert is averaging 23.2 points per game in his last five games. In the last two games, Kispert has 27 and 29 points. If he can have another game like that, the Wizards might keep this one closer than expected. However, Washington will need some help besides Kispert. Delon Wright and Johnny Davis will have to contribute for the Wizards. If they can get production from more than one or two players in the lineup, Washington will cover the spread.

Final Bucks-Wizards Prediction & Pick

The Wizards are broken, bruised and will be way overmatched in this game. Expect the Bucks to come in and win with ease.

Final Bucks-Wizards Prediction & Pick: Bucks -13 (-110), Over 230.5 (-110)