The Chicago Bulls will travel to “the city of brotherly love’ to battle the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center on Friday night. It’s time to continue our NBA odds series and make a Bulls-76ers prediction and pick.

On Wednesday, the Bulls defeated the Brooklyn Nets 121-112 at the United Center. DeMar DeRozan and Patrick Williams each had 22 points and seven rebounds. Likewise, Nikola Vucevic added 21 points and 13 rebounds.

The 76ers defeated the Indiana Pacers 129-126 in overtime. Ultimately, James Harden led the way with 26 points, six rebounds, and nine assists. Tobias Harris added 19 points and 10 rebounds, while De’anthony Melton had 19 rebounds and seven rebounds. Meanwhile, Montrezl Harrell had 19 points while shooting 8 for 9 off the bench. The Sixers endured, despite the absence of Joel Embiid, who is out with a foot injury.

The 76ers lead the all-time series 132-106. Stunningly, the 76ers have won 12 in a row against the Bulls and are 14-1 over the last 15 games between the teams. The Bulls last defeated the 76ers on March 6, 2019. Now, they look to snap the losing streak. The Bulls are 6-4 over their past 10 games, while the 76ers are 8-2. Significantly, the Bulls are 7-12 on the road and 16-5 at home.

The Bulls look to improve their current positioning, as they are 17-21 and fourth in the Central Division. Meanwhile, the Sixers are 23-14 and third place in the Atlantic Division. The Bulls are clinging onto the last play-in spot, while the Sixers are currently fifth in the Eastern Conference.

Here are the Bulls-76ers NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Bulls-76ers Odds

Chicago Bulls: +4.5 (-110)

Philadelphia 76ers: -4.5 (-110)

Over: 231.5 (-110)

Under: 231.5 (-110)

How To Watch Bulls vs. 76ers

TV: ESPN Deportes, NBA TV and NBA Sports Chicago

Stream: NBA TV

Time: 7 ET/4 PT

Why The Bulls Could Cover The Spread



The Bulls are struggling to keep themselves competitive as they continue to play their 2022-2023 season without Lonzo Ball, who is recovering from a knee injury and has yet to make his season debut. But they still have players that can contribute.

DeRozan averages 26.6 points per game while shooting 50.5 percent from the field. Likewise, Zach LaVine averages 22.4 points per game while shooting 45.7 percent from the floor. Vucevic averages 16.8 points per game while shooting 51.2 percent from the field. Additionally, he averages 10.5 rebounds per game.

The Bulls are 14th in scoring, playing inconsistent on most nights. Conversely, Chicago ranks fifth in field goal percentage and 10th in 3-point shooting percentage. The Bulls are second in the NBA in free-throw shooting percentage, highlighting their ability to connect on conversions at the charity stripe. However, the Bulls are struggling on the board, ranking 23rd in rebounds. The Bulls are fairly decent in handling the ball, ranking ninth in turnovers.

The Bulls could cover the spread if they can convert their shots from the field. Moreover, they must do a better job of clearing the boards and grabbing rebounds.

Why The 76ers Could Cover The Spread

The 76ers struggled to beat the Pacers without Embiid. Now, they must find ways to win again, as Embiid will sit out for a second consecutive game. How will the Sixers respond without him?

it is important to note how essential Embiid is to the roster. Substantially, he averages 33.5 points per game with a 53.2 percent shooting percentage and 9.8 rebounds per contest. Philadelphia has some stars, but it is difficult to replicate his value. Moreover, Harden has the biggest task here. Harden averages 22.3 points per game. Furthermore, he also averages six rebounds per game with 10.8 assists. Tyrese Maxey is another player that must contribute to help the Sixers thrive. Significantly, he averages 21.2 points per game. Harris is the other option for the Sixers to utilize. Ultimately, he averages 16.5 points per game with a 49.4 percent shooting percentage. Harris also averages 6.3 rebounds per contest.

The Sixers are 17th in points. Moreover, they rank 10th in field goal percentage and fifth in 3-point shooting percentage. The Sixers are also fifth from the charity stripe. Meanwhile, they are struggling on the boards, ranking 28th in rebounds. But Philadelphia has solid ballhandlers. Ultimately, they rank 11th in turnovers.

The 76ers could cover the spread if Harden can have a good night. Also, they must find ways to win the battle of the boards.

Final Bulls-76ers Prediction & Pick

The Sixers struggled without Embiid on Wednesday. Likewise, it is hard to see them doing any better today. The Bulls can put up a fight and give the Sixers a run for their money. Therefore, expect a tight contest with the Bulls covering the spread.

Final Bulls-76ers Prediction & Pick: Chicago Bulls: +4.5 (-110)