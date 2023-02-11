The Cavaliers host the Bulls for a divisional battle Saturday night! It’s time to continue our NBA odds series with a Bulls-Cavaliers prediction and pick.

The Chicago Bulls are coming off a tough loss to the Brooklyn Nets last time out. In fact, the Bulls got embarrassed by the Memphis Grizzlies the game before that and are starting to look like the NBA’s biggest disappointment of this season. They have a record of (26-29) with four games to go until the ALl-Star break. There is only one way they make the playoffs and that is winning the next four in a row to get them over .500.

The Cavs are having quite the season in Cleveland. With a (36-22) record, they contain the 4th seed in the Eastern Conference. They will likely finish in the top four unless the Miami Heat make a run or the Brooklyn Nets remain competitive. A major reason for their huge leap is Donovan Mitchell. He’s putting up MVP-type numbers in The Land and has this team ready to compete for a title. The Cavs have won five straight and are coming off a win over the New Orleans Pelicans 118-107.

Here are the Bulls-Cavaliers NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Bulls-Cavaliers Odds

Chicago Bulls: +6 (-108)

Cleveland Cavaliers: -6 (-112)

Over: 220.5 (-110)

Under: 220.5 (-110)

How To Watch Bulls vs. Cavaliers

TV: Bally Sports Ohio, NBC Sports Chicago

Stream: NBA League Pass

Time: 8:00 ET/ 5:00 PT

Why The Bulls Could Cover The Spread

The Bulls have quite a few names on the injury report but for the most part, will be healthy for tonight’s action. DeMar DeRozan is dealing with hip soreness but should be available to play. Patrick Williams and Alex Caruso are also probable for tonight but Lonzo Ball and Javonte Green remain out.

Zach LaVine is coming off a monster night as he finished with 38 points in the loss to the Nets. Despite having the pair of LaVine and DeRozan, the Bulls can not remain consistent throughout the game to maintain a lead. This team has given up late leads a bunch this season and you never really know when it will come. Against the Nets, the Bulls stormed out to a 26-19 lead after one but then allowed 34 points in the second to trail at the half. The same thing happened in the second half as the Nets scored 37 in the 4th to the Bulls’ 21. The talent is there in Chicago but they have yet to find a consistent way to finish off opponents.

If the Bulls are to cover this spread, they must not allow the Cavaliers to take a commanding lead.

Why The Cavaliers Could Cover The Spread

Donovan Mitchell is coming off a 30-point game in the win over NO. His fit in Cleveland almost seems perfect as he is exactly the scoring threat they needed. This team thrives off defense and he has the ability to do that as well as control the pace of the offense.

The Cavs are the top defensive team in the NBA as of right now and will likely end the year that way unless the Miami Heat keeps their defensive efforts up. Either way, this unit can defend and currently leads the NBA in the fewest points allowed at 106.2 per game. That is some elite defending as teams are struggling to just score 100 against them. If the Cavs show up defensively once again, they will cover this spread.

It’s unclear if Kevin Love will continue to play for the Cavs but if not, this team is now deep with veterans that can make them a serious out this spring.

Final Bulls-Cavaliers Prediction & Pick

I like the Cavs to cover this spread as Donovan Mitchell continues to put on a show. Consider the over as well.

Final Bulls-Cavaliers Prediction & Pick: Cavaliers -6 (-112); Over 220.5 (-110)