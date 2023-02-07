The Chicago Bulls (26-27) visit the Memphis Grizzlies (32-21) on Tuesday night. Action tips off at 8:10 p.m. ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Bulls-Grizzlies prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Chicago has won four of their last five games to bump them into ninth place in the Eastern Conference. The Bulls covered 55% of their games while 55% went under the projected point total. Memphis has lost eight of their last nine games yet remains in second place in the Western Conference. The Grizzlies covered 47% of their games while 55% went under. This will be the first of two meetings between the cross-conference foes. Memphis won and covered both matches last season.

Here are the Bulls-Grizzlies NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Bulls-Grizzlies Odds

Chicago Bulls: +8 (-110)

Memphis Grizzlies: -8 (-110)

Over: 235.5 (-110)

Under: 235.5 (-110)

How To Watch Bulls vs. Grizzlies

TV: NBCS Chicago, Bally Southeast

Stream: NBA League Pass

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET/ 5:00 p.m. PT

Why The Bulls Could Cover The Spread

Chicago has fought their way back into playoff contention and is playing some of their best basketball of the season heading into tonight’s game. The Bulls feature a balanced attack. Offensively, they rank 12th in scoring with 114.8 PPG. On the other end, Chicago allows 114 PPG – 16th in the league. The Bulls are highly efficient on the offensive end, ranking fourth in field goal percentage at 49%. Although they attempt the fewest threes in the league, the Bulls remain a formidable threat from beyond the arc thanks to their top-ten three-point percentage of 37%. Chicago isn’t much of a threat on the offensive glass, but they do a good job cleaning up the defensive glass where they rank third in defensive rebound rate. Additionally, Chicago does a good job taking care of the ball – something that could be key tonight considering Memphis forces turnovers at an above-average rate.

The Bulls are led by their talented wing duo of DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine. DeRozan continues to fend off father time as the 33-year-old averages 25.9 PPG, 4.8 RPG, and 5.0 APG. He may not shoot a ton of threes, but DeRozan remains an efficient scorer thanks to his 51% field goal percentage. Although he is coming off a quiet 19-point outing against the Spurs, DeRozan continues to be incredibly consistent on a night-to-night basis.

As for his running mate, Zach LaVine has also had a strong season. Despite missing some time early on with an injury, LaVine has bounced back and is averaging 23.6 PPG, 4.8 RPG, and 4.2 APG. A lethal outside shooter, LaVine averages nearly three three-pointers per game while hitting them at a 38% clip. Considering the Grizzlies allow the sixth-most three per game, LaVine could be a huge factor tonight thanks to his outside shooting.

Chicago’s X-factor tonight is big man Nikola Vucevic. The stretch-five averages 17.8 PPG and 11.2 RPG but will have his hands full against a talented Memphis frontcourt. His outside shooting could play a huge factor in tonight’s outcome given the talent of opposing center Jaren Jackson Jr. Vucevic is shooting 36% from three this season and if he can draw Jackson away from the hoop it could do wonders for his guards’ ability to penetrate and get easy looks at the rim.

Why The Grizzlies Could Cover The Spread

Memphis finds itself in the midst of its worst stretch of the season, yet they remain comfortably in second place in the West. Despite their poor play of late, the Grizzlies continue to have one of the most balanced teams in the NBA. Memphis averages 116.2 PPG (ninth) and allows 112.6 PPG (11th). They dominate the paint, scoring the most points per game down low while allowing the fourth-fewest. Additionally, the Grizzlies lead the league in total rebounding with 59.2 RPG. They are especially potent on the offensive glass where they rank second in the league in offensive rebound rate.

If Memphis is going to cover a hefty home spread tonight, they are going to need big games from both Ja Morant and Desmond Bane. Despite the team’s struggles, Morant has continued to produce at an All-NBA level. Across their rough nine-game stretch, Morant still averaged 26.9 PPG, 7.0 RPG, and 10.6 APG. His playmaking has been a huge factor in their success all season, and no one has benefited more than shooting guard Desmond Bane. Like Morant, Bane has continued to play well in spite of the team’s losses. Over their last nine games, Bane averaged 21.3 PPG while shooting 45% from beyond the arc. That being said, Memphis will likely need more aggression from their sharpshooter if they want to cover as heavy favorites.

Final Bulls-Grizzlies Prediction & Pick

Chicago is playing some of its best ball of the season right now, while Memphis is playing its worst. The Bulls should keep things tight tonight even if they don’t come away with a W.

Final Bulls-Grizzlies Prediction & Pick: Chicago Bulls +8 (-110)