By Aidan Cotter · 4 min read

The Chicago Bulls (13-18) visit Madison Square Garden to take on the New York Knicks (18-14). Action tips off at 7:40 pm ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Bulls-Knicks prediction and pick.

Chicago has won two straight games but still sits in 11th place in the Eastern Conference. The Bulls are 14-16-1 against the spread while 58% of their games have gone under. New York most recently saw their eight-game win streak snapped but is still in sixth place in the East. The Knicks are 17-13-2 against the spread while 55% of their games have gone under. This will be the third and final meeting between the two teams this season. Last week the Knicks won two consecutive games against the Bulls in Chicago.

Here are the Bulls-Knicks NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Bulls-Knicks Odds

Chicago Bulls: +6 (-110)

New York Knicks: -6 (-110)

Over: 225 (-112)

Under: 225 (-108)

Why The Bulls Could Cover The Spread

Despite winning two straight prior to tonight’s game, the Bulls are getting dangerously close to NBA purgatory. They don’t seem to be good enough to make the playoffs but aren’t bad enough to get a top pick in the draft. Chicago is average on offense, ranking 16th in scoring and 21st in offensive rating. they’re slightly better on defense where they rank 18th in points allowed and 14th in defensive rating. Chicago is similarly average on the glass with ranks of 17th in rebound differential and 20th in rebound rate. The Bulls will notably be without guard Alex Caruso tonight due to an injury.

Chicago bounced back in a big way in their last two outings, defeating the Hawks and Heat. Center Nikola Vucevic has been a major part of both wins, averaging 24.5 PPG and 9.5 RPG. Vucevic upped attempts to 17 per game and Chicago seemed to really benefit from his increased usage. He looked more aggressive compared to the rest of the season as he averages just 16.8 PPG on 13 field goal attempts per game. Vucevic has always been an efficient scorer (52% from the field and 37% from three this season) but has not been a primary option since arriving in Chicago. He struggled in their two losses to New York last week but his increased usage is something to consider before making a Bulls-Knicks prediction.

Even with Vucevic taking on a bigger role recently, DeMar DeRozan remains the single biggest factor in any potential Chicago cover. For the season, DeRozan leads the Bulls with 25.9 PPG and also chips in 5.0 RPG and 4.7 APG. He is their primary option offensively as he leads the team with 18 field goal attempts per game but still maintains an efficient 51% field goal percentage. DeRozan struggled somewhat in last week’s games with New York but still averaged 23 PPG on 44% shooting. The 33-year-old is as consistent as they come and provides the Bulls with a high floor even against a stout New York defense.

Why The Knicks Could Cover The Spread

New York is playing some of the best basketball in the league and has shot up the Eastern Conference standings. The Knicks feature a strong offense that ranks 13th in scoring and 10th in offensive rating. They’re a borderline top-ten defense thanks to ranking 11th in points allowed and ninth in defensive rating. The Knicks’ biggest advantage comes on the glass where they rank sixth in rebound differential and seventh in rebound rate. Notable, New York listed guard Quentin Grimes as questionable with an injury.

While Pascal Siakam ended New York’s winning streak, the Knicks still look like a completely different team compared to earlier in the season. They’ve also beaten the Bulls twice this season. Both games were in Chicago and both games were decided by more than six points. That bodes extremely well for a potential Knicks cover especially given how poorly the Bulls have played on the road this season (6-11).

Chicago had no answer for point guard Jalen Brunson last week. He’s continued to play well post-Chicago and is set up nicely for a strong performance. He averaged 26 points and 6.5 assists in their two games against the Bulls and shot a blistering 60% from three. While the three-point percentage is bound to regress, Brunson should see similar success tonight. Between Brunson and forward Julius Randle (26-11-4 over the last 10 games), New York has one of the best one-two punches in the Eastern Conference who could dominate against Chicago’s vulnerable defense.

Final Bulls-Knicks Prediction & Pick

The Knicks have already covered -5.5 against Chicago. Twice. In Chicago. With their final matchup being in New York and these teams headed in opposite directions,

Final Bulls-Knicks Prediction & Pick: New York Knicks -6 (-110)