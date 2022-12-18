By RB Hayek · 4 min read

The Chicago Bulls will travel north to face off with the Minnesota Timberwolves in a spectacular Sunday showdown at Target Center. It’s time to continue our NBA odds series with a Bulls-Timberwolves prediction and pick.

The Bulls lost 114-91 at the United Center on Friday. Significantly, the Bulls could not score or defend, and it has become an issue without Lonzo Ball, who is recovering from a knee injury. Zach LaVine led the Bulls for 17 points while shooting 7 for 12. Additionally, DeMar Derozan added 14 points. But the other starters floundered, failing to generate a scoring touch.

The Timberwolves edged out the Oklahoma City Thunder 112-110 at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City. Stunningly, they won despite not having the services of Karl-Anthony Towns (strained right calf), D’Angelo Russell (knee injury), and Rudy Gobert (ankle ailment). Naz Reid led the Wolves with 28 points while shooting 11 of 18 from the field. Also, he added nine rebounds. Austin Rivers added 20 points while shooting 6 for 7 from the floor, including 4 for 5 from the triples. Meanwhile, Anthony Edwards added 19 points, 11 rebounds, and seven assists. Jaden McDaniels chipped in with 14 rebounds.

The Bulls lead the all-time series 36-27. Moreover, they swept the season series last year. The Bulls are 3-7 over the last 10 games and 4-10 away from the United Center. Meanwhile, the Wolves are 4-6 over their previous 10 games and just 7-7 at the Target Center.

Here are the Bulls-Timberwolves NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Bulls-Timberwolves Odds

Chicago Bulls: -1.5 (-110)

Minnesota Timberwolves: +1.5 (-110)

Over: 231 (-110)

Under: 231 (-110)

Why The Bulls Could Cover The Spread

The Bills were supposed to compete for a playoff spot. Instead, they have suffered tremendously without Ball in the lineup. If the playoffs began today, the Bulls would be out of the play-in tournament.

DeRozan has done his best to shoulder the lead. However, he is getting older, and the Bulls need to provide him with help. DeRozan averages 25.8 points per game on 50.3 percent shooting from the floor. Moreover, he also contributes five rebounds per game. LaVine averages 21.8 points per game and shoots 44.1 percent from the hardwood. Meanwhile, Nikola Vucevic has continued to display talent. He averages 16 points and 10.5 rebounds per game.

The Bulls are in the middle of most offensive categories in the NBA. Ultimately, they do enough to compete but are not winning many games and not playing like the worst team, either.

The Bulls rank 15th in points, seventh in field goal percentage, and 12th in 3-point shooting percentage. Additionally, Chicago ranks seventh at the charity stripe. But the Bulls have struggled on the boards, ranking 20th in rebounds. Moreover, they are inconsistent with their ball handling, ranking 16th in turnovers. The Bulls compensate for any issues with strong performance on the defensive end, ranking 11th in blocked shots.

The Bulls will cover the spread if they can generate space early and build an early lead. Significantly, Chicago must avoid issues that have caused them to flounder lately. The Bulls must dominate the paint.

Why The Timberwolves Could Cover The Spread

The Timberwolves should be among the top four powers in the Western Conference. Conversely, it has not worked out that way, as they have struggled to stay healthy and have not taken care of business on their home court. The Wolves were 26-15 at the Target Center last season but have struggled to defend their home turf this year. Moreover, it has hindered their ability to garner wins. The Wolves currently sit 10th in the west, and there are issues to address. However, they still have players that can fill the void.

Edwards averages 22.4 points per game and shoots 45.3 percent from the floor. However, he cannot do it all alone. Minnesota badly misses Towns, who averages 20.8 points per game on 50 percent shooting with 8.2 rebounds per contest. Moreover, they miss Russell, and Gobert. Russell has missed the past few games with his injury and Gobert missed Friday’s game. Will both clear their injury designation and play today?

Russell averages 16.6 points per game and shoots 46.1 percent from the floor. Additionally, Gobert averages 14.1 points per game and shoots 65.2 percent from the floor. He also averages 12.2 rebounds per game. Ultimately, the Wolves need them both in the lineup, especially with Towns out for a few weeks.

The Wolves will cover the spread if Russell and Gobert both play. Conversely, if one or both miss this contest, it will be a tough go for the Wolves.

Final Bulls-Timberwolves Prediction & Pick

We are making this pick based on the assumption that either Russell or Gobert will miss this game. Consequently, their absence could bring huge dividends for the Bulls, who are attemting to rush back into the playoff picture.

Final Bulls-Timberwolves Prediction & Pick: Chicago Bulls: -1.5 (-110)