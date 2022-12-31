By RB Hayek · 4 min read

The Cleveland Cavaliers will continue their road trip as they face off with the Chicago Bulls at the United Center on Saturday night. It’s time to continue our NBA odds series and deliver a Cavaliers-Bulls prediction and pick.

The Cavaliers lost 135-126 to the Indiana Pacers on Thursday night. Donovan Mitchell led the Cavs in defeat with 28 points, four rebounds, and six assists. However, he struggled from the field, shooting 10 for 25. Jarrett Allen added 19 points and 14 rebounds, while Darius Garland contributed 18 points and eight assists. Unfortunately, their bench struggled with only 19 points. The Cavs were without multiple players due to illness or injury.

The Bulls defeated the Detroit Pistons 132-118 on Friday night. Ultimately, the Bulls pulled away in the fourth quarter after competing in a close game throughout. Zach LeVine had a monster performance with 43 points with six assists on 15 for 20 shooting. Moreover, DeMar DeRozan added 22 points, six rebounds, and five assists. Nick Vucevic had 19 points and nine rebounds.

The Cavs are 6-4 over their past 10 games. Significantly, they are 6-10 on the road. The Bulls are 5-5 over their previous 10 games. However, the Bulls are only 9-8 at the United Center this season. Can they get over their home woes?

The Bulls lead the all-time series 132-95. Likewise, they have gone 6-4 against the Cavs over their last 10 games. But the Cavaliers destroyed the Bulls 128-96 in a battle at the United Center earlier this season. Consequently, the Balls must play significantly better to avoid that result and compete in front of their fans.

Here are the Cavaliers-Bulls NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Cavaliers-Bulls Odds

Cleveland Cavaliers: -2.5 (-110)

Chicago Bulls: +2.5 (-110)

Over: 224 (-110)

Under: 224 (-110)

Why The Cavaliers Could Cover The Spread

The Cavs are having a great season and things are going incredibly well. However, they have lost their last three and are looking to end the slump. They have the star power to accomplish that.

Mitchell averages 28.4 points per game while shooting 48.8 percent from the field and distributing 4.5 assists per game. Additionally, Garland averages 21.3 points per game while shooting 45 percent from the floor and distributing 7.8 assists per contest. Evan Mobley averages 14.6 points per game while shooting 55.7 percent from the field and averaging 8.9 rebounds per contest. Also, Allen averages 14 points per game while shooting 62.5 percent from the floor and averaging 10.2 rebounds per contest.

The Cavs are seventh in field goal shooting percentage, 10th in 3-point shooting percentage, and 11th in free-throw shooting percentage. Moreover, they are 17th in rebounds. The Cavs also handle the ball well, ranking 11th in turnovers. However, they struggle on the defensive end, ranking 24th in blocked shots. Will they find ways to stop the Bulls on the defensive end?

The Cavaliers could cover the spread if Mitchell, Garland, Mobry, and Allen all contribute on the offensive end. Likewise, they must stop the Chicago attack from all angles.

Why The Bulls Could Cover The Spread

The Bulls are struggling this season, sitting at 16-19. Consequently, they have had to play without the services of Lonzo Ball, who has been out with a devastating knee injury since last season. The Bulls have not found the ideal replacement for him. Unfortunately, he is not close to returning, as he has barely begun to run again. But the Bulls do have some players that can make a difference.

DeRozan averages 26.5 points per game with a shooting percentage of 51.2. Also, he averages 5.2 rebounds and five assists per game. LaVine averages 22.2 points per game with a shooting percentage of 45.2 Meanwhile, Vucevic averages 16.7 points per game with a shooting percentage of 50.6 and 10.3 rebounds per game.

The Bulls are fifth in field goal shooting percentage, 10th in 3-point shooting percentage, and fifth in three-throw shooting percentage. Conversely, they are only 26th in rebounds. The Bulls have struggled on the boards and have not found a way to improve in this category. Subsequently, it has led to many defeats, including the defeat against the Cavs earlier this season. The Bulls have handled the ball well, ranking ninth in turnovers. Also, they are 14th in blocked shots, highlighting their up-and-down defense.

The Bulls could cover the spread if DeRozan, LaVine, and Vucevic can lead the way offensively. Then, they must stop Mitchell, Garland, and the potent Cleveland attack.

Final Cavaliers-Bulls Prediction & Pick

When making a Cavaliers-Bulls prediction, you have to look at some factors. Significantly, tired bodies could play a role. The Bulls played a game last night, which could prove a difference in today’s game. Ultimately, the fresh legs will prevail. Expect the Cavs to come into the United Center and defeat the Bulls for the second time this season.

Final Cavaliers-Bills Prediction & Pick: Cleveland Cavaliers: -2.5 (-110)

How To Watch

TV: Bally Sports Ohio, NBC Sports Chicago

Stream: NBA League Pass

Time: 4 PM Pacific (7 PM Eastern)