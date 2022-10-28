NBA Odds: Cavaliers vs. Celtics prediction, odds and pick – 10/28/2022

The Boston Celtics host the Cleveland Cavaliers for the first time this season! Let’s continue our NBA odds series with a Cavaliers-Celtics prediction and pick.

It’s a new era in Cleveland. The Guardians were one win shy of going to the ALCS and the Cavaliers are back to being one of the better teams in the Eastern Conference. It’s only been four games and the Cavs are (3-1), but they have a roster that is worthy of competing. Cleveland took down the Orlando Magic 103-92 Wednesday night as Evan Mobley finished with a team-high 20 points.

The Celtics are also (3-1) on the season and are coming off a bad loss to the Chicago Bulls. They led 37-16 at one point early in the game and ended up losing 120-102. They started undefeated by taking down the Philadelphia 76ers, Miami Heat, and Magic prior to the loss to the Bulls. This should be a fun matchup between two championship-contending teams.

Here are the Cavaliers-Celtics NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Cavaliers-Celtics Odds

Cleveland Cavaliers: +6.5 (-110)

Boston Celtics: -6.5 (-110)

Over: 218.5 (-110)

Under: 218.5 (-110)

Why The Cavs Could Cover The Spread

This team is now led by Donovan Mitchell. The young star is averaging 28.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 7.3 assists on the season. He is showing up on the defensive end also with two steals per game. He only scored 14 against the Magic but scored at least 30 in the first three games. Outside of him, the next best scoring option has been Cedi Osman with Darius Garland out. Osman is averaging 15.5 points per game in 29 minutes. Three others average at least 11.5 points which show how deep they can be offensively.

The Cavs were one of the top defensive teams in the NBA last season in terms of opposing points scored. That is the case once again this year as they are currently 2nd in points allowed behind the Milwaukee Bucks at 100.8. The Bucks have only allowed 97.3 points per game so far in their three games. Cleveland will need to once again show up defensively facing Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

Why The Celtics Could Cover The Spread

The Jays are once again proving they are one of the better duos in the NBA. Jayson Tatum is averaging 32.5 points which is tied for 5th in the NBA along with Devin Booker. Tatum is also averaging 8.3 rebounds and 3.5 assists while shooting 55.6% from the floor. Jaylen Brown is averaging 24 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 1.3 steals on the year. If those two continue to shine then the Celtics will be in a position to cover this spread.

Boston once again blew another 20-point lead which happened many times last year. The key for this team is to finish games and not allow opponents to go on deep runs. The Celtics were one of the better defensive teams in the NBA last year as well, but so far this year have allowed 115 points per game. That is not a good sign heading into a matchup against a hot Donovan Mitchell.

Grant Williams will not suit up tonight as he was suspended for one game after an altercation with an official.

Final Cavaliers-Celtics Prediction & Pick

The Cavs are (3-1) ATS and the Celtics are (2-2) ATS. Expect this to be a low-scoring game. The Cavs should cover this 6.5 spread on the road and the under at 218.5 is also worthy.

Final Cavaliers-Celtics Prediction & Pick: Cavaliers +6.5 (-110); Under: 218.5 (-110)