The Cleveland Cavaliers will take on the Miami Heat in a potential playoff preview. We’re in South Florida sharing our NBA odds series, making a Cavaliers-Heat prediction and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Cavaliers won a 118-114 overtime thriller against the Boston Celtics. Significantly, Donovan Mitchell exploded for 40 points and 11 rebounds. Evan Mobley had 25 points and 17 rebounds. Likewise, Darius Garland added 17 points and 12 assists. The Cavs trailed by 12 at the half and 14 entering the fourth quarter. However, they rallied to force OT and stun the Celtics in the extra session. The Cavaliers shot 44.8 percent and held the Celtics to 41.6 percent shooting. Moreover, they blocked seven shots.

The Heat are coming off back-to-back home victories over the Atlanta Hawks. First, they won 117-109 on Saturday before edging the Hawks 130-128 on Monday. Jimmy Butler scored 26 points in Monday’s contest. Meanwhile, Victor Oladipo added 22 points off the bench, and Caleb Martin added 21.

The Cavaliers come into this game with a record of 41-26 and are fourth in the Eastern Conference. However, they are 13-19 on the road. The Cavs are 6-4 over the past 10 games. Meanwhile, the Heat are coming into this game with a record of 35-31 and are seventh in the Eastern Conference. The Heat are 21-12 at home. Also, the Heat are 4-6 over their past 10 games.

The Heat and Cavs have played two games this season. Initially, the Cavaliers destroyed the Heat 113-87 in a game where Jimmy Butler and Tyler Herro did not play for Miami as they were battling injuries. But the Heat defeated the Cavs 100-97 in the second game, where Herro and Butler both played. Significantly, the Cavs are 1-9 over their last 10 games in Miami.

Here are the Cavaliers-Heat NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

Cleveland Cavaliers: -2.5 (-110)

Miami Heat: +2.5 (-110)

Over: 241.5 (-110)

Under: 241.5 (-110)

How To Watch Cavaliers vs. Heat

TV: BSSU, BSOH

Stream: NBA

Time: 7:40 PM ET/4:40 PM PT

Why The Cavaliers Could Cover The Spread

The Cavaliers are having a great season and have positioned themselves for a good playoff run. Now, they hope to continue the momentum against a team they have struggled against recently.

Mitchell averages 27.6 points per game. However, he has only averaged 14.5 points in two games against the Heat. Garland averages 21.9 points per game. Additionally, he has averaged 20.5 points in two contests against the Heat. Mobley averages 16 points and 9.1 rebounds per game. Likewise, he has averaged 17 points and 8.5 rebounds in two showdowns with the Cavaliers. Jarrett Allen averages 14.5 points and 9.7 rebounds per game. Conversely, he has averaged only 11 points and 8.5 rebounds per game against the Heat.

These four help a Cleveland team that averages 113.5 points per game. Despite that, the bench has struggled recently, averaging 20.4 points per game over 10 games. The Cavs are sixth in shooting from the field and 12th in 3-point field goal percentage. However, they are only 19th from the free-throw line. It was the bad free throw shooting that doomed them in the loss to the Heat, as they made only 50 percent of their free throws. Also, the Cavs are 22nd in rebounds. But the Cavaliers are seventh in turnovers and 18th in rebounds.

The Cavaliers will cover the spread if they hit their shots from the field and then convert their free throws. Also, they must stop Butler.

Why The Heat Could Cover The Spread

The Heat have some talent that could put up a fight any day. Likewise, they have some supplemental pieces that can deliver. Butler averages 21.9 points per game. Moreover, he scored 23 in one game against the Cavs. Bam Adebayo averages 21.2 points per game. Meanwhile, he averaged 19.5 points and 8.5 rebounds in two games against the Cavaliers. Herro averages 20.3 points. Though, he scored 18 in his one game with the Cavs.

The Heat have averaged 108.6 points over 10 games. Additionally, the bench has put up 30.6 points over the same timeframe. The Heat must improve their shooting, as they are last in field goal shooting percentage and 27th in 3-point shooting. However, they are second from the charity stripe. The Heat also struggles on the boards, ranking 26th in rebounds. Likewise, the Heat also handles the ball well, ranking fifth in turnovers. But Miami is dead last in blocked shots.

The Heat will cover the spread if they can stop Mitchell and Mobley. Then, they must hit their free throws.

Final Cavaliers-Heat Prediction & Pick

The Heat are not a great team. However, they play the Cavs well at home. Expect the Heat to find a way to take down the powerful Cavs at home.

Final Cavaliers-Heat Prediction & Pick: Miami Heat: +2.5 (-110)