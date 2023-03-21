The Cleveland Cavaliers (45-28) head out east to take on the Brooklyn Nets (39-32) this Tuesday night. Tip-off is at 7:30 p.m. ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Cavaliers-Nets prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Cavaliers coming off a 3-2 five-game stretch are looking to make a run at the season’s end to get one of the coveted top two seeds in the NBA playoffs. Meanwhile, the Nets are slumping at the wrong time losing their last three games as they are barely holding onto the 6th seed as the Miami Heat are right on their tails.

Here are the Cavaliers-Nets NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Cavaliers-Nets Odds

Cleveland Cavaliers: -3.5 (-112)

Brooklyn Nets: +3.5 (-108)

Over: 218.5 (-110)

Under: 218.5 (-110)

How To Watch Cavaliers vs. Nets

TV: NBA TV, YES, BSOH

Stream: NBA League Pass

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET/ 4:30 p.m. PT

Why The Cavaliers Could Cover The Spread

It’s the Donovan Mitchell show in Cleveland, Ohio. The man who was once killing it for the Utah Jazz last year is really showing out with his new team this year. He was arguably the missing piece to make the Cavaliers who are a young team a force to be reckoned with in the Eastern Conference. He is eighth in the league in scoring (27.4), along with 4.4 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game. He does it all to make his team that much better.

That is not all that the Cavaliers have on this surging contending team. They also have one of the young premier players in the front court with Evan Mobley who averages 16.15 points along with 8.93 rebounds, and 1.41 blocks per game. They also have great perimeter scoring from the likes of Darius Garland and Caris Lavert to round out this offense that ranks 6th in shooting % and 4th in two-point shooting %.

We can’t forget that the Cavaliers are the 8th best team in the league against the spread, covering 54.3% (38-32-3) of the time with a margin of victory of 5.5 points per game. The Cavaliers also cover at a 55% (11-9-2) rate with a margin of victory of 7 points per game when they are an away favorite, which bodes well for this contest.

Why The Nets Could Cover The Spread

Most believed that the Nets’ season was pretty much over after they got rid of both Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving before the trade deadline. The fact is the Nets seem to be gelling a lot better after their departures and the additions that they made to the team. The additions of Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, and Spencer Dinwiddie helped the Nets become a more well-rounded team with actual depth.

Bridges is the one that has been doing the heavy lifting averaging 25.9 points to go along with 4.5 rebounds per game all while shooting 49.6% from the floor and 43.9% from three-point range since being traded to the Nets. Also manning the middle is their center Nicolas Claxton who is one of the premier defenders down low. He is second in the league with 2.5 blocks per game which should make it hard on Mitchell and co. as they try to drive it to the hoop.

The Nets are 10th in the league at covering the spread at 52.9% (37-33-1) but have a margin of victory of only 0.5 points per game. The Nets are also covering the spread 45.5% (5-6) of the time as a home underdog with a margin of victory of -3.7 points per game.

Final Cavaliers-Nets Prediction & Pick

The Cavaliers come into this matchup in great form winning six of their last eight games which includes three out of four wins on the road. Meanwhile, the Nets are dragging their feet coming into this home matchup against the Cavaliers losing three straight and four of their last six.

Seeing as the Cavaliers have been one of the better road teams at covering the spread at 55% as an away favorite and the Nets covering only 45% of the time as a home underdog it is safe to go with the hot team here in the Cavaliers.

Final Cavaliers-Nets Prediction & Pick: Cleveland Cavaliers -3.5 (-112)