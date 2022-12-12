By Aidan Cotter · 4 min read

The Boston Celtics (21-6) visit the Los Angeles Clippers (15-13) on Monday. Action tips off at 10:40 pm ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Celtics-Clippers prediction and pick.

Boston has won three of its last four games and has the best record in the NBA. The Celtics are 17-10 against the spread while 54 percent of their games have gone over the projected points total. LA has lost two of its last three but still sits in seventh place in the Western Conference. The Clippers are 13-15 against the spread while 61 percent of their games have gone under the projected total. This will be the first of two meetings between the teams this season. The Clippers won both meetings against the Celtics last year.

Here are the Celtics-Clippers NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Celtics-Clippers Odds

Boston Celtics: -3.5 (-112)

Los Angeles Clippers: +3.5 (-108)

Over: 224.5 (-110)

Under: 224.5 (-110)

Why The Celtics Could Cover The Spread

Boston has been far and away the best team in basketball this season. The Celtics’ offense has been incredible as they rank first in both scoring and offensive rating. Their defense has been solid as well, ranking 13th in points allowed and eighth in defensive rating. The Celtics are vulnerable on the glass, however, as they rank 20th in rebound differential and 21st in rebound rate. Notably, Boston will be without big man Al Hereford tonight due to personal reasons.

Boston’s historic offense is led by arguably the best duo in the NBA: Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. Both forwards are having incredible seasons. Tatum averages 30 PPG and 8.1 RPG while shooting 47 percent from the field. Brown, meanwhile, averages 26.8 PPG and 7.2 RPG on 50 percent shooting. They are the focal points in any potential Boston cover but will be even more important tonight for two reasons. The Clippers have a stellar defense which means they’ll likely need to carry the offensive load even more than usual. Additionally, they are the teams’ two leading rebounders. With Al Horford out, they’ll need to make an even bigger impact on the glass against LA’s strong rebounding team.

While Tatum and Brown provide Boston with an incredible floor, they’ll need another big man to step up in the absence of Al Horford. The Clippers are a solid rebounding team which means big man Luke Kornet will need to step up if the Celtics want to cover as road favorites. Kornet’s numbers are nothing special – he averages just 4.8 PPG and 3.5 RPG. That being said, his playing time has fluctuated throughout the season and he’s been solid when given an opportunity. Best known for his interesting perimeter contests, Kornet is a mammoth down low. The 7’2″ center will likely see extended minutes and is someone to keep in mind before making a Celtics-Clippers prediction.

Why The Clippers Could Cover The Spread

The Clippers have remained in the playoff conversation thanks in no part to their offense. Los Angeles ranks last in scoring and 28th in offensive rating. They are propped up by their stellar defense, however, which ranks fourth in points allowed and fifth in defensive rating. They are also a strong rebounding team which ranks 15th in rebound differential and tenth in rebound rate. The Clippers will be without forward Norman Powell tonight due to an injury.

As is often the case with the Clippers, their hopes of covering live and die through the hands of their dynamic duo of Paul George and Kawhi Leonard. George leads the team in scoring, averaging 23.7 PPG. He’s shooting an efficient 46 percent from the field and 38 percent from beyond the arc. George is coming off one of his best games of the season – a 36-point outing in their win over Washington. He’ll likely have added motivation matched up against two of the best young wings in the league.

Kawhi Leonard is the ultimate X-factor. He’s finally started playing regularly after some serious load management to begin the season. That being said, he has yet to truly return to form. He’s flashed in spots but is averaging just 11.6 PPG for the season. Kawhi hasn’t eclipsed 16 points in any game this year but has been known to rise to the occasion in big moments.

With Boston missing Al Horford, Clippers center Ivica Zubac will be a major factor in whether or not LA covers. Zubac is one of the best rebounders and shot blockers in the league, averaging 11.2 RPG and 1.6 BPG. He’ll have his work cut out for him against Boston’s number-one offense, but if he is able to control the paint it would go a long way in the Clippers covering as home underdogs.

Final Celtics-Clippers Prediction & Pick

Missing Horford hurts and the Clippers could dominate the glass tonight but I like Boston to bounce back after a poor showing in Golden State.

Final Celtics-Clippers Prediction & Pick: Boston Celtics -3.5 (-112)