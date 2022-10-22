NBA Odds: Celtics vs. Magic prediction, odds and pick – 10/22/2022

The Orlando Magic host the Boston Celtics for some early season NBA action! It’s time to continue our NBA odds series with a Celtics-Magic prediction and pick.

The Celtics are (2-0) on the year after taking down two very good Eastern Conference teams. Boston beat their rivals in the Philadelphia 76ers as well as defeating the Miami Heat Friday night. They head into Orlando hoping to stay undefeated in what could be another special season for the Celtics. As for the Magic, they fell to the Detroit Pistons and Atlanta Hawks to start the season. They are (0-2) and their season doesn’t get any easier moving forward. Rookie Paolo Banchero has been a site for sore eyes for fans in Orlando and they hope he can start to turn things around.

Here are the Celtics-Magic NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Celtics-Magic Odds

Boston Celtics: -9 (-106)

Orlando Magic: +9 (-114)

Over: 216 (-110)

Under: 216 (-110)

Why The Celtics Could Cover The Spread

Jayson Tatum and Jalen Brown continue to be of the best duos in the NBA as they both have scored over 28 points in their two games to start the season. Tatum leads the team averaging 32 points per game but Brown is right behind him at 31.5 per game. The next best scoring threat for the Celtics so far has been Grant Williams and Malcolm Brogdon. This entire unit has found ways to score with ease as well as play tough defense. The Celtics will always be in a good position to cover the spread if the Jays are on their game.

Defensively, stopping Banchero will be the key to success tonight. He’s already playing like the top rookies so far averaging 23.5 points per game. In the loss on his NBA debut, he scored 27 points and finished with nine rebounds and five assists. In two games he already has five blocks so his presence is known on both sides of the floor. If the Celtics can find a way to disrupt him and use their aggressiveness to slow him down, Boston should cover the spread and dominate this game.

Al Horford will be OUT as he deals with back stiffness.

Why The Magic Could Cover The Spread

Opposite to what is said above, Banchero could benefit from his “welcome to the NBA moment” tonight. This will clearly be the best team he has faced in his early career and he has a chance to really establish himself. The Celtics are known for their elite defense as just about everyone who steps on the court for them can defend. The Magic will need Banchero to score a lot of points tonight in order for them to cover this spread. Cole Anthony and Terrence Ross will also need to be factors with their ability to shoot from deep. The 3-point game must be on tonight for Orlando.

Banchero will be tasked with defending one of the Jays for a majority of the night and this is where he will really be tested. The Magic have a couple of players OUT tonight including Jalen Suggs and Moritz Wagner. Those two being out is tough for this team as they are two young players who are important as they try to get their chemistry going. The Magic have a long way to go and they need their players healthy.

Final Celtics-Magic Prediction & Pick

The Celtics should cover this spread despite not having Horford in the lineup. This team is deep and should be able to beat the Magic by nine points or more on the road.

Final Celtics-Magic Prediction & Pick: Celtics -9 (-106)