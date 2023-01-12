The Boston Celtics (30-12) visit the Brooklyn Nets (27-13) on Thursday night. Action tips off at 7:30 p.m. ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Celtics-Nets prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Boston has won four consecutive games and remains in first place in the Eastern Conference. The Celtics covered 55% of their games while 53% went over the projected point total. Brooklyn has won 14 of its last 15 games to propel them into second place in the East. The Nets covered 51% of their games while 58% went under. This will be the second of four meetings between the division rivals. The Celtics won the first matchup 103-92 in Brooklyn.

Here are the Celtics-Nets NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Celtics-Nets Odds

Boston Celtics: -3 (-110)

Brooklyn Nets: +3 (-110)

Over: 227 (-110)

Under: 227 (-110)

How To Watch Celtics vs. Nets

TV: TNT, NBCS Boston

Stream: TNT Live

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET/ 4:30 p.m. PT

Why The Celtics Could Cover The Spread

Boston enters tonight looking to fend off the hottest team in the Eastern Conference. The Celtics still hold the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference. However, the Nets have closed a ton of ground over the last month and now sit just two games back. That being said, the Celtics have already taken down the Nets once in Brooklyn and that was when they still had Kevin Durant healthy. Boston has a great chance to once again pick up a road win over the shorthanded Nets thanks to their elite offense.

Boston ranks second in the league in scoring (118.6 PPG). They do a great job taking care of the ball and creating for each other, ranking first in assist-to-turnover ratio (1.98). Additionally, the Celtics are efficient at putting the ball in the basket as they rank in the top 10 in both two-point (58%) and three-point (37%) field goal percentages. Perhaps the most fearsome aspect of their offense is their affinity for the three-ball. Boston averages the second most made and attempted threes per game (15.5-41.8). The weakest part of Brooklyn’s defense is their ability to defend the three as they allow the fifth-highest opposing three-point percentage in the NBA (37%), therefore putting the Celtics in a solid position to exploit their weak defense.

Firstly, the Celtics’ offense is led by forwards Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. Both Tatum (30.8 PPG) and Brown (27.2 PPG) are skilled scorers and saw great success in their first meeting with Brooklyn. Brown led all scorers with 34 points and chipped in 10 rebounds while Tatum was right behind him, scoring 29 points and pulling down 11 rebounds. The highest-scoring duo in the league this season will likely see plenty of success yet again given the absence of stout defender Kevin Durant.

Perhaps the biggest X-factor for Boston covering tonight is the continued acclimation of Malcolm Brogdon. An offseason acquisition from Indiana, Brogdon fits perfectly in Boston’s system. Given his extensive injury history, the Celtics are playing him the least amount of minutes of his career. Yet, his numbers remain strong. He averages 13.6 PPG, 4.1 RPG, and 3.9 APG for the season while shooting 44% from three. Additionally, he’s really come on during their last five games where he’s averaged 17.2 PPG and 2.4 made threes per game.

Why The Nets Could Cover The Spread

Despite the recent injury to star Kevin Durant, the Nets remain in a solid position in the Eastern Conference. While they may be looking to just weather the storm in his absence, they’d love to compete against their division rivals. Although the spread is small for such a thin roster, the Nets have a good chance to cover the spread tonight thanks to their stellar two-way play.

Brooklyn will likely look to slow things down a bit and drag games out. Given that they have such a dominant isolation scorer in Kyrie Irving, this could prove to be an answer to Boston’s offensive attack. Off-court controversy aside, Irving has been phenomenal as a basketball player this season. Although he missed 10 games with a suspension, Kyrie averages 26 PPG and 4.7 APG. Irving struggled in their first matchup with the Celtics, scoring 19 points on an ugly 7/21 shooting. That being said, he scored 29 points in their last game and projects to be the focal point going forward.

It remains to be seen who will pick up the slack in Durant’s absence but expect forward Joe Harris to get an extended run tonight. The sharpshooter drained three threes in their prior matchup with the Celtics and his floor-spacing could be crucial against the stout Boston defense.

Final Celtics-Nets Prediction & Pick

With KD out, expect the Celtics to roll and prove they’re still the top dog in the East.

Final Celtics-Nets Prediction & Pick: Boston Celtics -3 (-110)