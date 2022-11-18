Published November 18, 2022

By Chris Spiering · 3 min read

The Boston Celtics travel down south to face the New Orleans Pelicans! It’s time to continue our NBA odds series with a Celtics-Pelicans prediction and pick.

The Celtics own the top record in the league as of now at (12-3). They started out the season hot and have kept the momentum going thanks to a huge surge from Jayson Tatum. This team made an NBA Finals run last year and was just two games away from taking it all. They are once again in a great position to make another run and if they can find a way to stay healthy (which hasn’t been the case) then who knows how far they can go.

The Pelicans are no joke either. This lineup is one of the best in the game but injuries have also been a problem down in New Orleans. The Pels are (9-6) on the year and will certainly be playoff contenders this year. A full season with CJ McCollum and the return of Zion Williamson has fans down south excited for what’s to come. They have an early season test against a really good Celtics team right now.

Here are the Celtics-Pelicans NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Celtics-Pelicans Odds

Boston Celtics: -2.5 (-112)

New Orleans Pelicans: +2.5 (-108)

Over: 230 (-110)

Under: 230 (-110)

Why The Celtics Could Cover The Spread

Jayson Tatum has elevated his game this year and that is a great sign for this team. It’s not that he didn’t show up in The Finals last year, it’s just he didn’t play at the level everyone thought he would. Now, it seems that he is embracing the challenge and wants to put himself in the category of one of the best players in the game. The 24-year-old is averaging 31.1 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 4.1 assists on the year. He’s 5th in the NBA in scoring and no team has been able to shut him down yet.

Jaylen Brown is Ballin out also. He’s north of 25 per game right now to show that this due is the best in the game early in the campaign. They feed off of each other well and defenses have a hard time guarding them as they basically take turns being the focal point. Look for both of them to continue their run and lead the Celtics in scoring.

Malcolm Brogdon will return to the team tonight but Marcus Smart remains out. That is a big loss on the defensive end as the reigning DPOY could be beneficial against a player like McCollum.

Why The Pelicans Could Cover The Spread

The Pelicans are the underdogs at home but it is by a short margin. Zion is questionable for tonight as he continues to deal with that foot contusion. He last played on Nov. 12 against the Houston Rockets, where he scored 26 points. When he does play, he plays very well averaging 23.5 points per game. The Pelicans could seriously use him tonight playing a very tough team on both sides of the floor.

Brandon Ingram has been battling injuries also but is averaging 20.7 points per game. He isn’t seeing the same success this year compared to last year but is still very valuable to this team. They need him to have a big game tonight to match the energy they will see from the Jays. They haven’t had all three of their top core play together much, and if that is the case tonight then they could really see what they are all about. They must step up on the defensive side of the floor.

Final Celtics-Pelicans Prediction & Pick

The Celtics are too hot to not take right now even on the road.

Final Celtics-Pelicans Prediction & Pick: Celtics -2.5 (-112)