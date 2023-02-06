The Boston Celtics (37-16) visit the Detroit Pistons (14-40) on Monday night. Action tips off at 7:10 p.m. ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Celtics-Pistons pick, prediction, and how to watch.

Boston has won two of their last three and remains in first place in the Eastern Conference. The Celtics covered 51% of their games while 51% went under the projected point total. Detroit has lost three of their last four and sits in last place in the East. The Pistons covered 45% of their games while 55% went over. This will be the third of four meetings between the conference foes. Boston won both prior meetings by 16 at home and nine in Detroit.

Here are the Celtics-Pistons NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Celtics-Pistons Odds

Boston Celtics: -11 (-110)

Detroit Pistons: +11 (-110)

Over: 230.5 (-110)

Under: 230.5 (-110)

How To Watch Celtics vs. Pistons

TV: NBCS Boston, Bally Detroit

Stream: NBA League Pass

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET/ 4:00 p.m. PT

Why The Celtics Could Cover The Spread

Boston travels to Detroit following a brutal double-digit home loss to Phoenix over the weekend. That being said, the Celtics still have a great chance to cover tonight despite a hefty road spread. The Celtics feature an impressive offense that ranks third in scoring, averaging 117.7 PPG. Boston does a great job making the extra pass to find efficient shots, ranking seventh with 26.2 APG and fifth in effective field goal percentage at 56%. The Celtics are especially skilled from beyond the arc where they rank in the top ten in three-point percentage while averaging the second-most threes per game. That being said, Boston remains a formidable defensive team as well. The Celtics rank seventh in points allowed as they give up just 111.9 Opp. PPG.

Offensively, the Celtics are led by their pair of talented wings. Jayson Tatum leads Boston in both scoring and rebounding with averages of 30.9 PPG and 8.7 RPG. He remains a strong playmaker as well, averaging 4.4 APG. Tatum was lethal from beyond the arc this season, averaging 3.3 made threes per game while shooting them at a 36% clip. Additionally, he gave Detroit fits earlier in the year. In two prior matchups, he averaged 37 PPG against the Pistons while shooting 50% overall and 48% from beyond the arc.

Alongside Tatum, Jaylen Brown is quietly having one of the best seasons of his career. He is right behind Tatum, averaging 27 PPG and 7.1 RPG. Brown, too, is a high-volume outside shooter who averages 2.6 made threes per game while shooting them at a 33% clip. Although he is coming off an inefficient night against the Suns, look for Brown to bounce back against a Detroit team he dropped 30 on earlier this season.

If there is an X-factor for Boston tonight, it has to be guard Derrick White. White has been solid this season but has really taken off thanks to a recent uptick in minutes. Across his last five games, White has seen his minutes climb to 33 per game. Because of that, the rest of his numbers have soared. The combo guard averaged 17 PPG and 2.4 threes per game while shooting 48%.

Why The Pistons Could Cover The Spread

Detroit sits firmly in the cellar of the Eastern Conference but does have a chance to cover tonight as major home underdogs. The Pistons aren’t great on the offensive end, but they do a great job attacking the rim and drawing fouls. Detroit makes and attempts the most free throws per game, although they are matched up with a Boston defense that allows the fewest makes and attempts. That being said, the Pistons are a solid outside shooting team that averages 11.9 made threes per game while shooting 36% from beyond the arc. They’ll likely need a big game from beyond the arc if they want to cover against a team who has already soundly defeated them twice this year.

If Detroit wants to cover as major home underdogs tonight, they’ll likely need big games from their pair of talented forwards, Bogdan Bogdanovic and Saddiq Bey. Bogdanovic leads the team in scoring with 21.4 PPG. For the season, he shot 49% from the field and 42% from beyond the arc on six attempts per game. Bey, meanwhile, finds himself in a hot stretch. Over his last five games, Bey averaged 20 PPG and 6.6 RPG while shooting 47% from the field and 43% from three. He’s averaged 3.6 made threes during that span. Detroit holds a 6-3 record when Bey scores 25+ points this season.

Final Celtics-Pistons Prediction & Pick

For as bad as Detroit has been this season, I expect them to keep things relatively close at home considering they lost by just nine the last time these teams met.

Final Celtics-Pistons Prediction & Pick: Detroit Pistons +11 (-110)