The Chicago Bulls are drowning amidst a stacked Eastern Conference. With Lonzo Ball sidelined for the first few months of the season, the front office signed Goran Dragic to take over some of the playmaking duties, and added Andre Drummond to offset their major rebounding issues last season. The Bulls will look for DeMar DeRozan to put together another MVP campaign, a leap from Zach LaVine, and improvement from youngsters Patrick Williams and Ayo Dosunmu.

The Bulls narrowly avoided the play-in tournament last season and will look to do the same as the season dawns upon Chicago. Let’s take a look at some NBA odds and the Bulls’ over/under win total for 2022-23.

Here are the 2022 NBA over/under win total odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Bulls Over/Under Win Total NBA Odds

Chicago Bulls:

Over: 41.5 wins (-120)

Under: 41.5 wins (-102)

Why The Bulls Will Win 41.5 Games

DeMar DeRozan proved to many people last season that he is still capable of being a No. 1 option. In 36 minutes per game, he averaged nearly 28 points per game on 50.4% shooting. He even shot 35.2% from 3-point range, albeit on just 1.9 shots per game, in an attempt to adapt to the modernized NBA. DeRozan provided fans with some of the best highlights of the season, including back-to-back game winners to earn the “King of the Fourth” crown. He is more than capable of putting this team on his back night in and night out to power them to wins.

Zach LaVine is one of the best second options in the league. He has the full offensive skill set, can score at all three levels, and can jump out of the gym at any given second. If he can play to his full potential, attacking the rim without fear of injury, the Bulls can be a nightmare to deal with.

The Bulls also possess two lengthy guards in Dosunmu and Alex Caruso. The Bulls’ front office is extremely high on Dosunmu, who can hit the open jumper and get to the rim. He hangs his hat on the defensive side of the ball but his hoping to make a leap offensively. Similarly, Caruso is a nightmare to face off against, with his defensive physicality and strength overwhelming opponents.

The addition of Drummond gives Chicago a better backup behind Nikola Vucevic than last season. The Bulls can reach the 42-win total if they can stay healthy and develop continuity among their starters while Lonzo rehabs.

Why The Bulls Will Not Win 41.5 Games

Almost every other team in the Eastern Conference found ways to improve this offseason, whether that be internally or through trades and free agent signings. While Dragic and Drummond are decent veteran signings, they will not be moving the needle enough for these Chicago Bulls.

Another year is tacked on to DeMar DeRozan, and though he looked great last season, it will require a Herculean effort from the 33-year-old to keep this Bulls squad out of the play-in tournament. As great as Zach LaVine can look at times, he still has not figured out how to fully bend defenses in the pick-and-roll and make all the correct reads, rather forcing up contested jumpers. LaVine is also dealing with a knee issue himself as he recovers from surgery, and he does not appear to be 100% to start the season.

Final Bulls Win Total Prediction: Under: 41.5 (-102)

With a healthy Lonzo Ball, this team could look a whole lot different, but it’s hard to say whether Ball will return to the star 3-and-D point guard he was prior to his knee injury. The Bulls feel like the odd man out of the top six in the Eastern Conference. Expect them to fall into the play-in tournament and hover just under .500 through the season.