James Harden of the Philadelphia 76ers opted into his contract and has requested a trade, and there are many reports that the Los Angeles Clippers are Harden's preferred destination.

We now have betting odds for Harden's next team if it is not the 76ers. Let's get to the teams who are expected to be contenders to land Harden, according to BetOnline's odds.

The favorite is the Clippers at +200, and this comes as no surprise. When the reports of James Harden asking for a trade surfaced, it was reported by many that the Clippers are his desired destination. If you believe Harden will get traded, and that he will get traded to his preferred destination, it could be a solid bet at plus money. However, it is unknown whether or not Daryl Morey will grant his request, let alone send Harden to his first choice.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The New York Knicks are the team with the second best odds at +400. This is not a surprise either, because in Adrian Wojnarowski's initial reporting, he named the Knicks as a team that would be interested in acquiring him along with the Clippers. Harden has a no-trade clause, and the Knicks have plenty of assets. It is unknown how much interest is there is from New York's side, but there appears to at least be some.

The Dallas Mavericks are third at +500, while the Atlanta Hawks are at +600, and the Chicago Bulls round out the top five with odds set at +700.

It will be interesting to see if Daryl Morey plays hardball and tries to keep Harden, or eventually agrees to trade him somewhere else.