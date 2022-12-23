By RB Hayek · 4 min read

The Los Angeles Clippers will travel to the “City of Brotherly Love” to square off with the Philadelphia 76ers at the Wells Fargo Center. It’s time to continue our NBA odds series with a Clippers-76ers prediction and pick.

The Clippers defeated the Charlotte Hornets 126-105 in Southern California. Paul George scored 22 points with eight rebounds and eight assists. Meanwhile, Kawhi Leonard added 16 points with seven rebounds and four assists. Nicolas Batum led the Clippers off the bench with 21 points, making seven 3-pointers while also gobbling seven rebounds. Also, the Clippers shot 50.6 percent from the floor, including 46.9 percent from beyond the arc. The Clips also shot 91.3 percent from the free-throw line.

The 76ers routed the Detroit Pistons 113-93 despite a poor shooting night. Joel Embiid scored 22 points, while shooting 6 of 16 from the field. However, he made 10 of 11 free throws. Embiid finished with 10 rebounds and six assists. Meanwhile, Tobias Harris added 17 points, while James Harden had 15 points.

The Sixers shot 44.1 percent from the field, and a poor 29.7 percent from the 3-point line. Conversely, they shot 90.9 percent from the charity stripe. The 76ers won the rebound battle 49-46 and forced 22 turnovers.

The Clippers are 6-4 over the last 10 games. Additionally, they are 8-7 on the road this year and 5-5 in their previous 10 away games. The Sixers are 7-3 over the last 10 games. Likewise, they are 13-5 at the Wells Fargo Center, including 9-1 in their previous 10 home games. The 76ers lead the all-time series 75-61 and 7-3 in the past 10 head-to-head matches with the Clippers. Ultimately, the teams split last year. The Clippers won 102-101 at Wells Fargo Center, while the Sixers won 122-97 in Los Angeles.

Here are the Clippers-76ers NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Clippers-76ers Odds

Los Angeles Clippers: +3.5 (-110)

Philadelphia 76ers: -3.5 (-110)

Over: 215 (-110)

Under: 215 (-110)

Why The Clippers Could Cover The Spread

The Clippers are competing despite recurring injuries, standing at 19-14 and second in the Pacific Division. Likewise, if the playoffs began today, they would face the Phoenix Suns in the first round. They continue to play well, even without Leonard and George in the lineup at times.

The Clippers are 22nd in field goal percentage, 24th in free throw percentage, and ninth from beyond the arc, while also ranking 24th in turnovers. However, they are eighth in rebounds and 18th in blocked shots. The Clips thrive when they hit shots from the triples, but they need their top players to stay healthy.

George averages 23.4 points per game, while shooting 44.9 percent from the floor. Likewise, he averages 6.3 rebounds and five assists per game. Leonard averages 15.3 points per game, while shooting 44.2 percent from the field. Additionally, he averages 6.2 rebounds per game. Norman Powell has been a pleasant surprise, showcasing the ability to step up when a star goes down. Ultimately, he averages 14.8 points per game, while shooting 46.1 percent from the floor.

The Clippers will cover the spread if they can shoot the ball effectively, and not allow Embiid to dominate them. Additionally, Leonard and George must lead on the court.

Why The 76ers Could Cover The Spread

The 76ers are 18-12 but sit fifth in the Eastern Conference. Moreover, it seems like they hover above ground and lose some unthinkable games. The Sixers are 3.5 games behind the top seed, which could guarantee home court throughout the playoffs. However, there are a few months to go.

The Sixers rank 13th in field goal percentage, fifth in free throw percentage, fourth in 3-point shooting percentage, and 17th in turnovers. However, Philadelphia has struggled on the defensive end, ranking 19th in blocked shots and only 28th in rebounds.

Embiid averages 32.5 points per game and 9.9 rebounds. However, the Sixers have struggled without Tyrese Maxey, who has been out with an injury for a few weeks. Maxey averages 22.9 points per game, while shooting 46.2 percent from the floor. Harden averages 21.4 points per game, while shooting 43.4 percent from the floor. Likewise, he has 10.3 assists per game. Harris averages 17.1 points per game, while shooting 49.6 percent from the floor.

The 76ers will cover the spread if Embiid can dominate the Clips. Moreover, the Sixers must also defend well, and not allow Leonard and George to beat them.

Final Clippers-76ers Prediction & Pick

The Clippers are healthy now, while the 76ers are missing one of their top guys. Consequently, the Clippers have proven they can hang with the 76ers. The Sixers have Embiid, one of the greatest players of all time. Conversely, the Clippers have so much depth. The Clippers can run with the 76ers with their plethora of bench players that can carry them when Leonard and George are on the bench. Eventually, it will be the difference in this one.

Final Clippers-76ers Prediction & Pick: Los Angeles Clippers: +3.5 (-110)