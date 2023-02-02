The Milwaukee Bucks host the Los Angeles Clippers for an interconference battle on TNT! It’s time to continue our NBA odds series with a Clippers-Bucks prediction and pick.

Is this the year of the Clippers? With the Western Conference up for grabs two weeks until All-Star Weekend, the Clips are sitting in 4th place with a (29-25) record and just 7.5 games out of first place. They are two games back of the rising Sacramento Kings for first in the division. LA is coming off a huge come-from-behind win over the Chicago Bulls that has pretty much left that team in disarray.

The Bucks continue to get the job done despite not ever having a full roster. They are currently (34-17) which places them 2.5 games behind the Boston Celtics for 1st in the East. The Bucks are one of the best teams at home with a (21-5) record which should be in effect tonight. Milwaukee defeated the Charlotte Hornets 124-115 Tuesday night.

Here are the Clippers-Bucks NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Clippers-Bucks Odds

Los Angeles Clippers: +4 (-110)

Milwaukee Bucks: -4 (-110)

Over: 231 (-110)

Under: 231 (-110)

How To Watch Clippers vs. Bucks

TV: TNT

Stream: TNT App

Time: 10:00 ET/7:00 PT

Why The Clippers Could Cover The Spread

John Wall remains out for the Clippers and Marcus Morris Sr. is questionable with a rib contusion. Outside of that, the Clippers are fully healthy again and that is a huge reason for their success. If this team can stay healthy for the rest of the season, there is no doubt in my mind they can make a run in the West. The Denver Nuggets are playing well right now, but there is no clear-cut favorite to win the West. The Clippers need to keep taking advantage of their opportunities. They face a tough team in the East tonight that has been dealing with the same issues LA has … injuries.

It looks as if Giannis Antetokounmpo will play tonight but has been dealing with right knee soreness. The Clippers have two of the best defenders in the game and that is a big bonus for tonight. If Kawhi Leonard and Paul George can help slow the Greek Freek down, then LA might sneak out of Milwaukee with a win. LA will need this to be a defensive battle because they average just 110.6 points per game which is 28th in the NBA. The Bucks average 114.3 which places them 17th.

Why The Bucks Could Cover The Spread

Bobby Portis is out with an MCL Sprain and Serge Ibaka is not with the team currently. Marjon Beauchamp is probable along with Giannis but all the Bucks need is Giannis healthy to have a chance to beat anyone. Khris Middleton is back in the lineup as has been coming off the bench. He scored 18 in the win over the Hornets and has been averaging 11.7 points this season. He is a huge part of this team and once he gets a few more games in him, he should be back to normal after the All-Star break.

Giannis finished with a massive game against the Hornets with 34 points and 18 rebounds. With how well the Clippers are playing right now, the Bucks will need another huge game out of him tonight. Baskets won’t come easy so Giannis needs to hit from the free-throw line as well. A boost from Jrue Holiday, Brook Lopez, and Grayson Allen would help the Bucks cover this spread at home.

Final Clippers-Bucks Prediction & Pick

This is a battle between two elite teams. The Bucks are dominant at home and I expect them to cover four points in a defensive battle.

Final Clippers-Bucks Prediction & Pick: Bucks -4 (-110); Under 231 (-110)