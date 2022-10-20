The Los Angeles Clippers will open their season in the visitor locker room of their own arena as they take on the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com arena. It’s a showdown in Los Angeles, and time to look at our NBA odds series and make a Clippers-Lakers prediction and pick.

The Clippers will welcome Kawhi Leonard, who missed last season with a torn ACL. Likewise, Paul George is back after an injury-plagued season. Despite not having the services of both all-stars, the Clippers still made it to the play-in tournament. Now, they bring back the same roster with one significant addition. John Wall signed with the Clippers and will be a crucial focus in handling the ball. Likewise, it will take the pressure off Leonard and George, allowing them to play outside the ball.

The Lakers lost 123-109 to the defending-champion Golden State Warriors at the Chase Center in San Francisco. LeBron James scored 31 points, grabbed 14 rebounds, and delivered eight assists. Additionally, Anthony Davis added 27 points, six rebounds, and four steals. Russell Westbrook capped it off with 19 points and 11 rebounds. However, the Lakers still retained many of their issues. Ball handling was nonexistent, as they had 22 turnovers, including five from James. Ultimately, the starting five totaled 15 turnovers, enough to put some distance between themselves and the Warriors.

The Clippers swept the season series 4-0 last year. Likewise, the Clippers have won seven in a row in this series. Despite playing in the same building, the Lakers have fared better as the “away” team than the “home” team over the last 20 collective games. The Lakers are 4-6 in the previous 10 “away” games but just 1-9 over 10 “home games.” The Lakers will be the designated home team and welcoming their fans back after a long offseason.

Here are the Clippers-Lakers NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Clippers-Lakers Odds

Los Angeles Clippers: -5.5 (-110)

Los Angeles Lakers: +5.5 (-110)

Over: 225.5 (-112)

Under: 225.5 (-108)

Why The Clippers Could Cover The Spread

Many people consider the Clippers to be NBA Finals contenders this year. Ultimately, if they managed to make it to the play-in tournament without their two top stars, imagine what they could do with them back in the fold. Leonard and George are the all-stars, but some unsung heroes carried the team last year.

Marcus Morris was a relatively successful plug at power forward, and Ivaca Zubac did his part at center. Ultimately, Reggie Jackson was one of the most energetic players to lead the Clippers. Likewise, he played a significant role in a 111-110 win over the Lakers last year, scoring 25 points while also hitting the game-winning shot by converting a layup with 4.1 seconds in the game. Jackson is not an all-star, but is an excellent fit for this offense and knows it very well. Thus, he will share the backcourt with Wall, who is a few seasons removed from being one of the best point guards on the planet. Injuries have plagued him, and Wall will look to stay healthy this year.

The Clippers will cover the spread if Leonard and George can resume their roles. Additionally, the Clippers will thrive if Wall can fit in and Morris, Zubac, and Jackson can continue their mark from last year.

Why The Lakers Could Cover The Spread

The Lakers must address the issues, as well as the drama. Consequently, they tried to trade Westbrook during the offseason and received no interest. Now, the Lakers have to pick up the pieces after losing to the Warriors.

James continues to produce but is making more mistakes. Subsequently, his turnovers led to some fast breaks for the Warriors and points on the other end. James does not play defense much these days, either. Likewise, Davis is trying to find his role. He shot 10 for 22 from the field against the Warriors and missed all three of his shots from beyond the arc. Davis must figure out his shot fast to reemerge as the threat the Lakers employed when they won the title a couple of seasons ago. Meanwhile, Westbrook hit most of his shots, converting 7 of 12 while also grabbing 11 rebounds. But he was second in turnovers, losing the ball four times. Subsequently, the Lakers have no bench. Their reserves combined for a measly 24 points.

The Lakers will cover the spread if they can build a lead early. Subsequently, James and Westbrook must play a cleaner game while Davis has to hit his shots.

Final Clippers-Lakers Prediction & Pick

The Clippers should win this. However, the Lakers lost three of the four games by four or fewer points last year. When both these teams are healthy, it is usually a fight to the very end. The Clippers may win, but it will take them a full 47-48 minutes to do it.

