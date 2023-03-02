The Los Angeles Clippers will head up the 101 freeway to face the Golden State Warriors. It’s a California showdown as we share our NBA odds series, make a Clippers-Warriors prediction and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Clippers are coming off a 108-101 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves at home. Unfortunately, a terrible second quarter put them down at the half. The Wolves then built a double-digit lead by the end of the third quarter. Significantly, Paul George had 25 points. Kawhi Leonard had 23 points but shot 7 for 19 from the field. Also, Russell Westbrook had 14 points and 10 assists. Likewise, Isaac Zubac finished with 12 points and nine rebounds. But the Clippers shot 42.2 percent from the field and 39.3 percent from beyond the arc. Moreover, they turned the ball over 24 times.

The Warriors rallied to beat the Portland Trailblazers 123-105. Initially, they trailed by 17 at the half. But they swung it around with a 39-17 third quarter to go ahead for good. Significantly, Jordan Poole finished with 29 points. Klay Thompson added 23 points and eight rebounds. Also, Donte DiVincenzo added 21 points. The Warriors shot 53.8 percent from the field and 40 percent from the triples. Likewise, they also won the battle of the boards 46-33.

The Clippers come into this showdown with a record of 33-31. Additionally, they are 18-16 on the road. But the Clippers are also 4-6 over the past 10 games. Meanwhile, the Warriors are 32-30. The Warriors are also 25-7 at home. Additionally, they are 6-4 over the previous 10 games.

The Clippers and Warriors have split the series 1-1 this season. However, the Clippers won the game where George and Leonard played while losing the game where neither suited up. The Clippers are 6-1 against the Warriors with Leonard in the lineup. Furthermore, the Warriors are 0-5 against the Clippers without Steph Curry in the lineup. Both of those things will happen tonight.

Here are the Clippers-Warriors NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Clippers-Warriors Odds

Los Angeles Clippers: -3.5 (-110)

Golden State Warriors: +3.5 (-110)

Over: 232 (-110)

Under: 232 (-110)

How To Watch Clippers vs. Warriors

TV: TNT and NBc Sports

Stream: NBA

Time: 10:00 PM ET/7:00 PM PT

Why The Clippers Could Cover The Spread

The Clippers lost a ridiculous game to Minnesota. Somehow, they are not winning despite having everyone available. George and Leonard are healthy and ready for the stretch run. Furthermore, they added Westbrook for depth. But the Clippers must get out of this mini-slump they are in. Additionally, they must beat the teams they are fighting with.

The Clippers average 116.2 points per game with Leonard in the lineup. However, they average 107 points without him. The Clippers also allowed 109.1 points per game with Leonard in the lineup and 103.87 without him. Ultimately, the Clippers cannot sacrifice defense for offense. They must find a balance that works for them.

Los Angeles currently ranks 17th in field goal shooting percentage, 16th in free throw shooting percentage, and fifth from the 3-point line. Furthermore, they are 15th in rebounds, 17th in turnovers, and 16th in blocked shots. The Clippers could improve in all areas.

The Clippers will cover the spread if they can hit their shots. Then, they must avoid turnovers. They absolutely cannot allow Thompson and Poole to dominate them.

Why The Warriors Could Cover The Spread

Life without Curry has not been easy. However, the Warriors have endured and will continue to endure as long as he sits out with an ankle injury. Thompson and Poole are the guys in this offense. Ultimately, they gave Golden State the best shot to win. It is not just their scoring touch but also their ability to find open teammates that makes them dangerous.

The Warriors average 120 points per game with Curry in the lineup. However, they score only 115.8 points without him. The Warriors are slightly better on defense, with Curry in the lineup, allowing 117.71, compared to 118.17 without him. Regardless, the Warriors must score early and also prevent Leonard and George from taking over the game.

The Warriors come into this game ranked 12th in field goal shooting percentage, 12th in free throw shooting percentage, and third from the triples. Also, they are 10th in rebounds. But the Warriors struggle to handle the ball, ranking 29th in turnovers. Also, the Warriors are just 28th in blocked shots.

The Warriors will cover the spread if they can score consistently. Then, they must force the Clippers to turn to someone other than Leonard or George.

Final Clippers-Warriors Prediction & Pick

Forget the loss to Minnesota. Instead, look at the numbers in this match. Leonard loves to beat the Warriors. Therefore, you have your only choice.

Final Clippers-Warriors Prediction & Pick: Los Angeles Clippers: -3.5 (-110)