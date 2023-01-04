By Brendan Smith · 3 min read

The Memphis Grizzlies will travel to take on the Charlotte Hornets in a Wednesday night NBA matchup at the Spectrum Center. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NBA odds series, which includes a Grizzlies-Hornets prediction and pick, laid out below.

Memphis has gone 23-13 this season, second place in the Western Conference. A three-game winning streak brings the team into this matchup with some momentum. Head coach Taylor Jenkins has improved his team over his four seasons at the helm, with the team set to take off this season.

Charlotte has weathered some injury storms, falling to a 10-28 record, 14th place in the Eastern Conference. In the team’s last five games, four of those contests have ended in a Charlotte defeat. Two separate eight-game losing streaks have underscored the awful season for head coach Steve Clifford.

Why The Grizzlies Could Cover The Spread

Ja Morant has quickly cemented himself as one of the best players in the NBA, leading the team with 27.2 points and 8.0 assists per game. Morant is paired with Desmond Bane in the backcourt, who recently returned from an injury. Bane is second with 21.8 points, also pulling down 4.6 rebounds per game. Dillon Brooks is third on the team with 17.2 points per game. Jaren Jackson, Jr. has shot 49.1 percent from the field, including 34.9 percent from behind the three-point line, ranking fourth with 15.9 points per game. Jackson, Jr. leads the team with 3.2 blocks per game, while Charlotte ranks last with 6.3 shots blocked per game. Steven Adams has been a menace in the paint, pulling in 11.2 rebounds per game to lead the team. Memphis leads the league with 49.0 rebounds per game. Charlotte has allowed the third most rebounds per game.

Memphis has also excelled in blocking shots, ranking second by averaging 6.0 blocks per game. Offense has been a strong suit for the Grizzlies, ranking 1oth by averaging 115.4 points per game. Poor shooting numbers have held back Memphis a bit, and once those numbers improve, this offense will be even better. Memphis’ defense has been solid, ranking eighth by allowing 111.1 points per game.

Why The Hornets Could Cover The Spread

Despite missing over a month, LaMelo Ball leads the team with 23.7 points and 7.8 assists, ranking third on the team with 6.0 rebounds. Clearly, missing Ball is a huge reason why Charlotte has been awful this season. Kelly Oubre, Jr. and Terry Rozier are the other two Hornets with over 20 points per game, averaging 20.2 and 20.0, respectively. Mason Plumlee is narrowly missing a double-double, averaging 10.7 points and 9.3 rebounds per game, which leads the team. Plumlee will play a key role in this one, vying for rebounds with Steven Adams and company. PJ Washington ranks fourth with 14.9 points per game, shooting 34.2 percent from behind the arc. Charlotte is the worst three-point shooting team in the league, but Washington has shot over 36 percent in his career.

Charlotte has averaged 111.4 points per game, which is 25th in the league. Encouraging is their seventh ranking in steals, averaging 7.8 takeaways per game. Charlotte’s defense has struggled, ranking 28th with 118.1 points allowed per game.

Final Grizzlies-Hornets Prediction & Pick

Final Grizzlies-Hornets Prediction & Pick: Memphis -8 (-110), over 236 (-110)

