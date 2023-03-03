Two of the top teams in the Western Conference will go head-to-head in a rematch from last Saturday as an epic matchup awaits between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Denver Nuggets. Let’s check out our NBA odds series, where our Grizzlies-Nuggets prediction and pick will be revealed.

After a rough stretch that saw the Grizzlies lose eight of nine games near the end of January, Memphis has gone 6-2 since and will attempt to climb their way back at a chance at the number-one overall seed with a win. The last time out, the Grizzlies took care of business by putting a beat down on the worst team in the west in the Houston Rockets by a score of 113-99.

Unfortunately for the Rockets, the Nuggets also put a whopping on them in their most previous game that eventually resulted in a 21-point win. Alas, Denver keeps chugging along the winning train as they have now won two straight and have improved their record to a dominant 44-19 overall.

Here are the Grizzlies-Nuggets NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Grizzlies-Nuggets Odds

Memphis Grizzlies: +5 (-110)

Denver Nuggets: -5 (-110)

Over: 233.5 (-110)

Under: 233.5 (-110)

How To Watch Grizzlies vs. Nuggets

TV: ESPN

Stream: WatchESPN

Time: 10:00 ET/7:00 PT

Why The Grizzlies Could Cover The Spread

Although there has been some unwarranted controversy regarding superstar point guard Ja Morant, the recent news has not been a distracting headline for the Grizzlies being slowed down in the win column. While it certainly seems that Memphis will at least finish as a top-three seed out west, the possibility at the number-one overall spot is still there for the taking especially if they can come out of the Mile High City with the ginormous triumphant victory.

Entering play as five-point underdogs, the one thorn in the side of the Grizzlies this season has been their inconsistent play while on the road. Alas, Memphis was finally able to snap an eight-game losing streak away from home in the win over the Rockets. Overall, Memphis has posted a measly 12-18 record on the road and will need to start off hot in the opening quarter of this one to avoid going down early and to not let the high altitude tire them easily.

As a whole, Memphis boasts the sixth-best scoring defense in the league as they absolutely suffocated Denver six days ago en route to the Nuggets only scoring 94 points while holding the top three-point shooting team in the league to only a 29% clip from downtown. If Memphis wants any shot in this one, they will need to not only let Denver get into a rhythm from the three-point line but also by making life difficult down low for Jokic and company with some double-team efforts to force some much-needed turnovers.

Why The Nuggets Could Cover The Spread

After getting pummeled by the Grizzlies on Memphis’ home floor last weekend, the Nuggets will try to give the ‘Grizz a taste of their own medicine with arguably the best home-court advantage that the NBA has to offer. With a remarkable 28-4 record that included a lengthy home winning streak earlier in the season, Denver hasn’t lost at Ball Arena since a 101-99 defeat tab the hands of the OKC Thunder on Jan. 29th.

While a win over the second-seed Grizzlies would most likely almost guarantee a clinching of home-court advantage throughout the postseason as the one-seed, the Nuggets’ best odds of covering the spread in this one will be to dominate the paint. On paper, Denver does happen to lead the league in three-point shooting as previously mentioned, but they are truly at their best when they work their offense through Nikola Jokic and Aaron Gordon down low. While it is almost a guarantee that Jokic will put together another phenomenal stat line en route to this third straight MVP, it will be Aaron Gordon that will serve as a major X-factor in this contest. Having missed the last meeting against Memphis due to some bruised ribs, Gordon could give the Grizzlies some fits if he remains aggressive down low and drives to the rack more often than not.

Above all else, it will be extremely important for the Nuggets to not let the Grizzlies heat up from beyond the arc. At the moment, Memphis is only shooting 34% from downtown this season, but the last thing that Denver wants to happen is for them to shoot lights out from distance. With that being said, contesting shots and forcing the Grizzlies to shoot low-percentage shots from the field will be vital.

Final Grizzlies-Nuggets Prediction & Pick

If this game was taking place in Memphis, it would be a different story, but Denver has been near unbeatable at home and that should only continue later this evening.

Final Grizzlies-Nuggets Prediction & Pick: Nuggets -5 (-110)