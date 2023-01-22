The Memphis Grizzlies will travel to the desert to battle the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center for a Sunday night throwdown. Journey with us as we share our NBA odds series, deliver a Grizzlies-Suns prediction and pick while showing you how to watch.

On Friday, the Grizzlies suffered a shocking 122-121 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers, blowing an 11-point lead and collapsing late. Significantly, Ja Morant led the way with 22 points and eight assists. Steven Adams added 16 points and 17 rebounds. Meanwhile, Desmond Bane added 16 points and eight rebounds. Tys Jones and Brandon Clarke each contributed 20 points off the bench. Unfortunately, the Grizzlies shot only 42.2 percent from the floor. They also made only 65 percent of their free throws and had 14 turnovers.

On Friday, the Suns defeated the Indiana Pacers 112-107. Ultimately, Mikal Bridges led the Suns with 22 points. Josh Okogie came off the bench to deliver 24 points. Phoenix won despite shooting only 41.8 percent from the field. Conversely, they won the battle of the boards 55-48. The Suns won despite being without Deandre Ayton, Devin Booker, and Chris Paul, who are all tending injuries.

The Grizzlies enter this contest with a record of 31-14. Also, they are 11-11 on the road. Memphis is 9-1 in its last 10 games. Meanwhile, the Suns are 23-24 this season. But the Suns are 16-7 at the Footprint Center. Moreover, they are 3-7 over their previous 10 games. The Grizzlies are 6-4 in their past 10 games against the Suns. Additionally, they have a chance to win the season series with a victory today.

Here are the Grizzlies-Suns NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

Memphis Grizzlies: -9.5 (-110)

Phoenix Suns: +9.5 (-110)

Over: 233 (-110)

Under: 233 (-110)

How To Watch Grizzlies vs. Suns

TV: Bally Sports Arizona, Ball Sports MidWest and NBA

Stream: NBA League Pass

Time: 8 PM ET/5 PM PT

Why The Grizzlies Could Cover The Spread

The Grizzlies continue to roll and are a powerhouse, despite the blimp in the radar. Markedly, Morant continues to showcase his superstar abilities with 27.2 points per game. Bane is another option with 21.6 points per game. Then, there is Jaren Jackson Jr. He did not do much against the Lakers but is still one of the most versatile options on the Grizzlies. Notably, Jackson averages 16.4 points per game. The Grizzlies also have a fourth option in Dillon Brooks, who averages 16.1 points per game.

The Grizzlies continue to score, ranking second in the NBA in points. However, they have inconsistent shooters, ranking 15th in field goal shooting percentage. The Grizzlies also rank 20th in 3-point shooting percentage. Likewise, they are 15th in free-throw shooting percentage. But the Grizzlies are the best team in the association on the boards. Significantly, Adams and his large frame helps cover that, with the Grizzlies bringing down rebounds consistently. Memphis also is decent with the rock, ranking 12th in turnovers. Additionally, the Grizzlies are incredible defenders, ranking second in the league in blocked shots.

The Grizzlies could cover the spread if Morant and Adams control the flow of the game and win loose ball battles. Also, they must not let down late as they did against the Lakers.

Why The Suns Could Cover The Spread

The Suns are the most injury-ravaged team in the league. Unfortunately, things keep getting worse for them. The Suns were already without Booker and Paul. Now, Ayton is struggling with an injury. Phoenix is 4-13 without Booker, with the team struggling massively without their superstar. Likewise, not having Ayton hurts even more. Bridges did enough to help the Suns cover up the absences, but he needs help from his teammates. Markedly, it may get ugly if Ayton misses this game.

The Suns were one of the highest-scoring teams in the league when all three were healthy. However, they have slipped in the rankings since the injuries started. The Suns now rank 15th in points. Also, they are 22nd in field goal shooting percentage. But they still rank third in the association in 3-point shooting percentage. Moreover, they are seventh in free-throw shooting percentage. The Suns are inconsistent in rebounding, defense, and handling the rock. Ultimately, the Suns are 13th in rebounds, 11th in blocked shots, and 14th in turnovers.

The Suns could cover the spread if they find a way to stop Morant and Adams. Moreover, they must also find ways to score without their stars.

Final Grizzlies-Suns Prediction & Pick

Does anyone trust the Suns without their top guys? If you are a betting person, then the answer is no. Expect the Grizzlies to capitalize on this and bounce back from their let-down against the Lakers with a resounding win over the Suns in the desert.

Final Grizzlies-Suns Prediction & Pick: Memphis Grizzlies: -9.5 (-110)