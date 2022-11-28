Published November 28, 2022

By Brendan Smith

The Atlanta Hawks are set to travel to square off with the Philadelphia 76ers in a Monday night NBA matchup at the Wells Fargo Center. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NBA odds series, which includes a Hawks-76ers prediction and pick, laid out below.

Atlanta has lost three of their last four games to bring their record to 11-9, fifth place in the Eastern Conference. Atlanta is coming off a 43-39 season in which they lost in the first round of the playoffs to the Miami Heat. Head coach Nate McMillan looks to make it three straight postseason appearances.

Philadelphia is also 11-9 this season, coming off consecutive victories over the Orlando Magic. Opposite of Atlanta, Philadelphia has won three of their last four games. Three key players have missed some time for the 76ers, yet the team continues to roll on.

Here are the Hawks-76ers NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Hawks-76ers Odds

Atlanta Hawks: -1 (-110)

Philadelphia 76ers: +1 (-110)

Over: 221 (-110)

Under: 221 (-110)

Why The Hawks Could Cover The Spread

One name matters more than others for Atlanta, and that is Trae Young. Young leads the team with 28.2 points and 9.4 assists per game. In his last three games, Young has scored 35, 44, and 22 points. Young has only shot 40.5 percent from the field, slightly below his career average. Dejounte Murray is second on the team with 20.8 points per game and leads the team with an impressive 2.0 steals per game. Murray has also averaged 6.7 assists and 6.0 rebounds per game. Clint Capela is averaging a double-double, putting up 11.1 points and 11.9 rebounds per game. John Collins, now the subject of trade rumors, has turned in a strong season, averaging 12.6 points and 7.5 rebounds per game. Collins has shot 48.7 percent from the field. De’Andre Hunter has averaged 15.4 points per game, making it five Hawks that are in double-digits for scoring average.

Atlanta has done well to control the ball, ranking third by turning the ball over just 13.0 times per game. The offense in Atlanta has been solid, ranking 13th with 114.0 points per game. Defense has been up and down, but Atlanta is great at defending the three-point shot, holding opponents to 32.7 percent shooting. Opponents have averaged 114.3 points against Atlanta.

Why The 76ers Could Cover The Spread

Joel Embiid, James Harden, and Tyrese Maxey all will miss this game. Ouch. Still, Philadelphia has won three of their last four, all without these stars. Now, Tobias Harris is the leading active scorer, with 16.5 points, also pulling down 6.3 rebounds per game. Shake Milton is seeing extended playing time, averaging 10.8 points and 3.3 assists per game. Georges Niang has provided a huge spark off the bench, averaging 10.1 points while shooting 44.9 percent from behind the three-point line. Niang is playing just 19.8 minutes per game, with all his appearances coming off the bench. De’Anthony Melton has averaged 11.1 points and 4.4 rebounds per game. Melton leads the team with 2.1 steals per game.

Philadelphia has been great defensively, leading the league by holding opponents 106.0 points per game. Four players are averaging at least one steal per game, while the team ranks third with 8.5 steals per game. Opponents have shot 31.1 percent from behind the three-point line, the worst mark in the league. On offense, Philadelphia is averaging 109.7 points per game, which ranks 22nd.

Final Hawks-76ers Prediction & Pick

Philadelphia without their three stars is going to struggle in this one. The defenses will combine to keep this total under.

Final Hawks-76ers Prediction & Pick: Atlanta -1 (-110), under 221 (-110)