By Chris Spiering

The Hawks continue their road trip as they get set for two straight in LA! It’s time to continue our NBA odds series with a Hawks-Lakers prediction and pick.

The Hawks are coming off a great win over the mighty Sacramento Kings Wednesday night 120-117. After falling to the Golden State Warriors the game before in dramatic fashion, the Hawks bounced back and took down a solid squad. They now finish their road trip in LA as they face the Lakers tonight and Clippers on Sunday night. Atlanta is now (18-20) on the season which places them 9th in the Eastern Conference.

As for the Lakers, they are also coming off a great win at home against the Miami Heat. LA is now (17-21) on the young season and really needs to get on a winning streak to insert themselves into a playoff picture. They are a half-game behind the Minnesota Timberwolves and 1.5 games behind the Utah Jazz for that final seed. The Lakers should be getting LeBron back tonight so if that is the case, then get ready for a great game.

Here are the Hawks-Lakers NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Hawks-Lakers Odds

Atlanta Hawks: -2.5 (-112)

Los Angeles Lakers: +2.5 (-108)

Over: 242 (-112)

Under: 242 (-108)

How To Watch Hawks vs. Lakers

TV: Bally Sports Southeast, Spectrum SportsNet

Stream: NBA League Pass

Time: 10:30 ET/7:30 PT

Why The Hawks Could Cover The Spread

Clint Capela remains out for the Hawks as he is the only player on the injury report. The team is hurting without him, but Onyeka Okongwu has stepped up in his absence averaging 9.2 points and 7.2 rebounds on the season. In the last game against the Kings, Okongwu scored eight points and grabbed seven rebounds. He, alongside John Collins, controlled the boards which isn’t easy to do against the Kings. Domantas Sabonis grabbed 14 boards in that game as he leads the NBA in rebounding. Facing a Lakers team without Anthony Davis gives ATL a chance to control the glass once again.

Trae Young and DeJounte Murray combined for 42 points as they both scored 21 each. Young only attempted 12 shots and made seven of them, which is shocking to see. You would figure that Ice Trae would attempt a lot more but when the whole team is hot then the whole team is hot. De’Andre Hunter and Collins both scored 22 each so those four scoring at the same pace must be a good sign. If that is once again the case then it will be hard for the Lakers to keep up, with or without Bron.

Why The Lakers Could Cover The Spread

You would think the addition of Bron would help the Lakers here but they just took down a good Heat team without him or AD. However, the King is probable for tonight and so is Russell Westbrook. Troy Brown Jr, Austin Reaves, and Lonnie Walker join AD on the bench all with lower body injuries. Reaves and Brown Jr. played against Miami, but are unable to go at it tonight. Reaves and Walker will miss the next few weeks. Damien Jones is questionable and they will need him in the rotation tonight.

Thomas Bryant is the key factor for this game. He scored 21 and ended with nine boards in the win over Miami. He was huge for LA and went toe-to-toe with Bam Adebayo. If Bryant can shut down Okongwu and control the boards then that would be huge to not allow the Hawks to get second-chance points. Expect Wenyen Gabriel and Kendrick Nunn to get more minutes as well.

Final Hawks-Lakers Prediction & Pick

The Lakers are missing a ton of talent out there. However, Lebron and Russ have been playing really well as of late. I expect them to keep this game close and cover the spread at home.

Final Hawks-Lakers Prediction & Pick: Lakers +2.5 (-108); Under 242 (-108)