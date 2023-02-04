The Bucks host the Heat for an Eastern Conference battle Saturday night! It’s time to continue our NBA odds series with a Heat-Bucks prediction and pick.

The Heat are coming off a tough loss to the New York Knicks last time out 106-104. Bam Adebayo scored a game-high 32 points and grabbed nine rebounds in the loss, but the Heat just couldn’t overcome R.J. Barrett and his 30 points. Jalen Brunson didn’t even play, and yet the Knicks still managed to beat the Heat, who have been playing well. Miami is now (29-24) on the season which places them 6th in the East.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is fresh off a 54-point game against the Los Angeles Clippers. The Bucks were down big, but Giannis wasn’t having it and helped storm the Bucks back to complete the comeback 106-105. Kawhi Leonard missed the game-winning shot which would have spoiled Giannis’s big game. The Bucks are now (35-17) on the season which has them 1.5 games behind the Boston Celtics.

Here are the Heat-Bucks NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Heat-Bucks Odds

Miami Heat: +5 (-110)

Milwaukee Bucks: -5 (-110)

Over: 225.5 (-110)

Under: 225.5 (-110)

How To Watch Heat vs. Bucks

TV: Bally Sports Sun, Bally Sports Wisconsin

Stream: NBA League Pass

Time: 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT

Why The Heat Could Cover The Spread

Once again, the Heat will have quite a few names out tonight. They have been one of the more injury-prone teams in the NBA this season but have done a good job of remaining aggressive with an elite record. Kyle Lowry, Nikola Jovic, Duncan Robinson, Orlando Robinson, and Omer Yurtseven are all out for tonight. Victor Olidipo is doubtful for tonight as well and Gabe Vincent is questionable. There is a shot none of them play and if that is the case, then don’t expect them to dominate this game. Vincent is expected to play despite ankle inflammation.

Jimmy Butler continues to lead this team and with the way Adebayo is playing right now, this team can make some serious noise. The All-Star combo average nearly the same points per game as Jimmy Buckets is just .1 higher. Butler and his 2.1 steals per game lead the NBA and he will be tasked with shutting down Giannis tonight. Bam will get his shots also and he is also climbing the DPOY rankings also with his 1.2 steals and 0.8 blocks per game.

The Heat can cover this spread on the road if they can shut down Giannis.

Why The Bucks Could Cover The Spread

That is certainly easier said than done. After coming off 54 points, it seems as if there is nothing Miami can do. However, they remain one of the best defensive teams in the NBA allowing just 108.1 points per game, good for 2nd. The Bucks are also dominant on the defensive end of the floor allowing just 111.8 per game which is 6th in the NBA. This has the makings of being a grit-and-grind game where buckets do not come easy. I would love to see a ’90s style of basketball for a change.

Giannis is probable to play despite being on the injury report for the past few weeks. Marjon Beauchamp is also probable but Serge Ibaka and Bobby Portis are out for tonight’s game.

The key for the Bucks is to clearly not go down by 20 points and they won’t be put in a tough position. As long as the Bucks are winning or within a small margin, I expect them to find a way to finish the game with a dub.

Final Heat-Bucks Prediction & Pick

This will be a close game until the very end. I like the Bucks to win, but giving the Heat five points on the road here might be too much, despite all the injuries. Consider the under as well.

Final Heat-Bucks Prediction & Pick: Heat +5 (-110); Under 225.5 (-110)