The Miami Heat will travel to North Carolina for a Sunday showdown with the Charlotte Hornets. Dribble down the lane with us as we share our NBA odds series, make a Heat-Hornets prediction and pick while also showing you how to watch.

The Heat are coming off a 110-105 victory over the Orlando Magic. Significantly, Jimmy Butler led the way with 29 points, six rebounds, and six assists. Bam Adebayo added 20 points, six rebounds, and seven assists. Likewise, Max Strus came off the bench with 17 points. The Heat shot 45.9 percent from the field. Also, they forced 20 turnovers.

The Hornets are coming off a 111-96 win over the Chicago Bulls. Ultimately, Terry Rozier led Charlotte with 28 points. Mason Plumlee added 21 points and 12 rebounds. Additionally, Gordon Hayward had 17 points. LaMelo Ball added 15 points and 11 rebounds. Substantially, the Hornets shot 46.4 percent from the field and won the battle of the boards 52-43.

The Heat enter this match with a 28-22 record. Moreover, they are 11-13 on the road. The Heat are 7-3 over their past 10 games. Also, they are 20-13 on 1-day rest. The Hornets come into this matchup with a record of 14-36. Additionally, they are 6-16 at the Spectrum Center. The Hornets are 3-7 over their previous 10 games. Likewise, they are 2-4 on 2-days rest. The Heat are 7-3 over the past 10 games against the Hornets. Equally, they are also 7-3 in 10 games in Charlotte.

Here are the Heat-Hornets NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Heat-Hornets Odds

Miami Heat: -6 (-112)

Charlotte Hornets: +6 (-108)

Over: 224 (-110)

Under: 224 (-110)

How To Watch Heat vs. Nets

TV: BSSE and BSSU

Stream: NBA Stream

Time: 1 PM ET/10 am PT

Why The Heat Could Cover The Spread



The Heat are not setting the world on fire. However, they are sixth in the Eastern Conference and can still make a play for higher seeds. But they have not found the consistency to move up the ranks. Therefore, they continue to march on with the players they have.

Adebayo is a solid player but not a superstar when people think of the explosive types. However, he averages 21.5 points per game and is elemental to the Heat’s success. Butler is also amazing and continues to produce. Ultimately, he averages 21.8 points per game. But the Heat need more than these two to produce. Furthermore, they need Tyler Herro to do better. Herro scored only 10 points on Friday. Conversely, it is significantly lower than the 20.2 points-per-game average he puts up. The Heat need him to step up. Likewise, Miami needs better shooting.

The Heat rank 27th in the NBA in field goal shooting percentage. Additionally, they are 27th from beyond the arc. But there is one thing they excel at. Significantly, the Heat are third in the association from the charity stripe. The Heat knock down their free throws without issues. Often, it helps cover their other issues, like rebounding. The Heat are 26th in the league in rebounds. Unfortunately, they have lost many battle on the boards. Their inability to defend has hindered them, as they rank last in the league in blocked shots. Therefore, they must utilize their other strengths. Miami is stout at keeping the ball, ranking fifth in turnovers.

The Heat could cover the spread if they hit their shots and get to the free-throw line. Additionally, they must maintain possession and force Charlotte to take bad shots.

Why The Hornets Could Cover The Spread

The Hornets are going nowhere fast. Also, losing Kelly Oubre Jr. to injury hurt them significantly worse. Ball and Rozier remain and are the cornerstones of a team already looking forward to next season. Significantly, Ball averages 23.1 points per game. Rozier averages 21.5 points per contest. Both players lead a team that struggles to shoot, ranking 28th in field goal shooting percentage. Moreover, they last in the league in 3-point shooting percentage.

The Hornets are also 24th in free-throw shooting percentage. Unfortunately, shooting is an issue. But they thrive in rebounding, holding onto the rock, and blocking shots. Thus, the Hornets are fifth in the league in rebounds, showcasing their ability to get the ball off the rim. The Hornets are 10th in turnovers, displaying mostly impressive ball-handling skills. Finally, they ate 10th in blocked shots, showing their advantages on the defensive end.

The Hornets could cover the spread if they can stop Butler, Adebayo, and Herro. Likewise, they must convert their shooting chances.

Final Heat-Hornets Prediction & Pick

The Heat are not blowing teams out. Therefore, expect this one to stay close with the winner emerging in the final minute.

Final Heat-Hornets Prediction & Pick: Charlotte Hornets: +6 (-108)