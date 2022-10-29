NBA Odds: Heat vs. Kings prediction, odds and pick – 10/29/2022

The Miami Heat will travel to the state capitol of California as they face off with the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. It’s time to get clutch as we examine our NBA odds series with a Heat-Kings prediction and pick.

The Heat lost 123-110 to the Golden State Warriors on Thursday. Jimmy Butler scored 27 points while shooting 8 for 13 from the field, including 4 of 13 from beyond the arc. Also, he gathered six rebounds and compiled eight assists. Bam Adebayo generated 26 points while going 10 for 13 from the field, eight rebounds, and one assist. Additionally, Kyle Lowry had 12 points while shooting 4 for 10, including 2 for 8 from the triples. Lowry also pulled down five rebounds and eight assists. Subsequently, Max Strus came off the bench to generate 14 points while shooting 5 for 11 and 3 for 8 from the three-point line. The Heat shot 44.3 percent from the field and 32.6 percent from beyond the arc. Stunningly, they lost the battle on the boards 50-31.

The Kings lost to the Memphis Grizzlies 125-110. De’Aaron Fox generated 27 points while shooting 11 for 19 from the field and 2 for 6 from the three-point line. Also, Harrison Barnes scored 20 points, shooting 6 for 12 from the floor. Keegan Murray added 18 points while firing 7 of 15 from the field and 3 for 8 from the three-point line. Additionally, Domantas Sabonis chipped in with 11 points, 11 rebounds, and nine assists. The bench added only 27 points. Consequently, the Kings allowed 53.3 percent shooting and 42.4 percent from beyond the arc.

The Heat and Kings split the season series last season. Subsequently, the Kings won 115-113 in the battle in Northern California, while the Heat won 123-100 in the showdown in South Beach.

Here are the Heat-Kings NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Heat-Kings Odds

Miami Heat: -4 (-114)

Sacramento Kings: +4 (-105)

Over: 228 (-110)

Under: 228 (-110)

Why The Heat Could Cover The Spread

The Heat are 2-4, stumbling out of the gate. Ultimately, they have not been able to put things together early despite being a top-4 team in the Eastern Conference. Miami has to figure things out fast, as they are in a loaded conference. Thus, they must find ways to win games.

Butler has averaged 22.7 points per game while shooting 50.6 percent from the field. Additionally, he has averaged 6.3 rebounds per game and 5.0 assists per game. Tyler Herro is averaging 17.5 points per game but shoots 47.3 percent from the field. Moreover, he has averaged 7.2 rebounds per game while generating 3.3 assists per game. Adebayo continues to produce consistently, yielding 16.5 points per game. Likewise, he has also added 8.3 rebounds per game. Kyle Lowry continues to deliver secondary scoring, averaging 12.0 points per game, 3.5 rebounds per game, and 5.3 assists per game.

Victor Oladipo will likely miss this game as he is out with an injured knee. Ultimately, the Heat must continue to play without him. The Heat have to stop Fox and generate good stops.

The Heat will cover the spread if they can win the battle of the boards and make their baskets. Also, they must stop Fox and prevent the Kings from going on a run.

Why The Kings Could Cover The Spread

The Kings are badly in need of another superstar. Consequently, Fox continues to carry them, and Sabonis is not a scorer to depend on. It means that Fox has to do all the work alone, and they do not have the depth to sustain themselves. Thus, they are 0-4 and have yet to get a win.

Fox is averaging 30.5 points per game while grabbing 5.8 rebounds and distributing 5.8 assists. Also, Murray has 17.7 points per game on a 51.3 percent shooting range while adding 5.0 rebounds. Kevin Huerter has added 14.3 points per game but shooting only 44.2 percent. Subsequently, Sabonis must do more. He averages 13.5 points per game while pulling 9.8 rebounds and distributing 6.3 assists. Ultimately, the Kings will thrive more if Sabonis can get more points and help relieve some of the pressure off Fox.

The Kings partially defeated the Heat last year thanks to getting chances at the line. Additionally, they also won because of their ability to hit their shots. The Kings will cover the spread if they can generate opportunities at the line and then convert their shots from the field. Also, they must stop Butler and force the Heat to go in another direction.

Final Heat-Kings Prediction & Pick

The Heat are struggling right now and deeply miss Oladipo for the depth that he provides. Also, the Kings can match well with the Heat and are desperate for a victory. Expect the Kings to keep the game close and ensure this contest goes down to the wire. Sacramento will cover the spread and may be able to steal this game for their first win.

Final Heat-Kings Prediction & Pick: Sacramento Kings: +4 (-105)