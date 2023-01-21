The Charlotte Hornets will embark on a trip to A-Town to take on the Atlanta Hawks later this evening! Join us for our NBA odds series where our Hornets-Hawks prediction and pick will be revealed.

The last time the Hornets saw action, they were able to snap a long and grueling five-game losing streak by defeating the Houston Rockets by a score of 122-117. However, Charlotte has been majorly impacted by the injury bug this season and possesses one of the worst records in the league at 12-34.

As for the Hawks, Atlanta is fresh off of a convincing win over the New York Knicks in which they scored a whopping 139 wins in the triumph. Alas, it appears that the Hawks are finally hitting their groove as they are in the midst of a five-game winning streak which has pushed their overall record to 24-22 on the season.

Here are the Hornets-Hawks NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Hornets-Hawks Odds

Charlotte Hornets: +7.5 (-110)

Atlanta Hawks: -7.5 (-110)

Over: 234.5 (-110)

Under: 234.5 (-110)

How To Watch Hornets vs. Hawks

TV: Bally Sports Southeast

Stream: NBA League Pass

Time: 7:30 ET/4:30 PT

Why The Hornets Could Cover The Spread

First things first, as bad as things have been in Charlotte for the Hornets this season, there is still a path to be made for this squad to come away with a covering of the spread. In fact, Charlotte’s record against the spread isn’t as bad it would seem at 19-24 overall. Fortunately, the Hornets’ best hope is to use some of the same winning elements that then attacked the Rockets with that eventually led to a victory.

Unfortunately, it appears that Charlotte will be without the services of their young superstar in LaMelo Ball, as he is currently listed as doubtful after stepping awkwardly on teammate P.J. Washington’s foot while going for a rebound. In addition to dealing with a left ankle sprain, Ball also has soreness in his wrist that has prevented him from being 100% while out on the floor this season. While not having Ball out there will make things extremely difficult for Charlotte this evening, be on the lookout for “Scary” Terry Rozier to step up for the shorthanded Hornets. On the season, Rozier is averaging 21 PPG and will need to be the aggressor against a Hawks defense that is certainly vulnerable at times.

Most importantly, Charlotte will need to make a combined effort in defending the Hawks at all times. Simply put, they cannot afford to get lazy against a Hawks squad that can put up points in a hurry. Since their offensive ways may be stalled with the absence of LaMelo Ball, being stout defensively will prove to be the key in covering the spread on Saturday.

Why The Hawks Could Cover The Spread

Unlike the Hornets, the Hawks have been absolutely humming of late. Alas, Atlanta has found success in the lethal one-two punch of Dejounte Murray and Trae Young. On paper, the dynamic duo has scored at least 20 points in three of their previous four games and is on a tear at the moment. Quite possibly, this tandem may be one of the more underrated scoring duos that this league possesses and they are surely putting on a show during the team’s five-game winning streak.

Not only will another stellar performance from Murray and Young most likely get the job done on Saturday, but playing a clean brand of basketball would certainly do wonders for this roster. In their win over the Knicks, it was the Hawks that made it a priority to take good care of the basketball en route to only turning it over seven times throughout the contest. When looking closer at Atlanta’s overall team statistics, the Hawks average the fourth-fewest turnovers in the league and rarely shoot themselves in the foot.

Not to mention, but Atlanta also has to make sure to not get beat on the boards in the rebounding department. If there is anything that the Hornets excel at, it’s by corralling a plethora of rebounds on the glass. At first glance, Charlotte averages nearly 46 rebounds per contest which is one of the highest marks in all of the NBA, so if Atlanta wants to cover the spread in this one, then boxing out and eliminating the Hornets’ second-chance opportunities will prove to be critical.

Without having their top player in LaMelo Ball out on the floor, the Hornets will find it extremely difficult to generate enough offense against a Hawks squad that is coming off a 139-point performance. Hammer the Hawks and you will not be disappointed.

Final Hornets-Hawks Prediction & Pick: Hawks -7.5 (-110)