By Griffin Conant · 4 min read

Published 1 hour ago



Happy Thursday basketball fans! A Southeast Divisional matchup is on tap this evening as the Charlotte Hornets tip off with the Miami Heat. Join us for our NBA odds series where our Hornets-Heat prediction and pick will be revealed.

Losers of six straight contests, there is no denying that the Hornets are struggling mightily to open up the season. With a 3-9 record while sharing the last place spot in the division with the Orlando Magic 12 games into the year, Charlotte would love nothing more than to return to the win column and come out victorious against a rival in the Heat.

Although the Heat haven’t gone down in defeat in six straight games, they have struggled almost just as much as the Hornets have to begin the year with a 4-7 record through the team’s first 11 games. With back-to-back losses after defeating the Kings 110-102 back on Nov. 2, Miami is desperate to start getting on track before the wheels fall off and things get ugly.

Here are the Heat-Nets NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Hornets-Heat Odds

Charlotte Hornets: +10.5 (-108)

Miami Heat: -10.5 (-112)

Over: 214.5 (-110)

Under: 214.5 (-110)

Why The Hornets Could Cover The Spread

Whether it’s the Carolina Panthers or the Charlotte Hornets, things could definitely be better in the state of North Carolina when it comes to their professional sports teams. Nevertheless, the Hornets are bound to win eventually and have a chance to get right against the Heat in this one.

In order to cover the spread and breathe a sigh of relief with a triumphant victory on this Thursday, Charlotte must figure out a way to overcome a case of the injury bug with some other key contributors stepping up thanks to the absences of their top two players in LaMelo Ball and Gordon Hayward. While the Hornets are insisting these players are close to returning to the lineup in the coming days, they just aren’t quite healthy enough to come back for play yet.

With that being said, it will be up to guards Terry Rozier and Dennis Smith Jr. to carry the load and force the Heat to give them their unwavering attention. Fortunately, both Charlotte guards are doing a stupendous job in getting other teammates involved offensively as they have been averaging over 6.0 assists per game and will need to do more of the same to put the Hornets out on top this evening. Also, be on the lookout for forwards Kelly Oubre Jr. and P.J. Washington to play big roles in trying to cover the spread for Charlotte.

Most importantly, it is vital for the Hornets to play lockdown defense against a scuffling Heat offensive attack that has left much to be desired. On paper, the Hornets are only allowing teams to score 113 points per game, which currently ranks as the 14th-best mark in the league.

Why The Heat Could Cover The Spread

It seemed like it was only yesterday when the Heat were one of the teams to beat out East, but how quickly things can change in such a short amount of time within the NBA. At first glance, Miami does have the talent to to make some noise in the conference with more than 70 games remaining to play in the season, so there is at least still time for them to right their wrongs before it is too late.

If the Heat are going to cover the spread and take advantage of a shorthanded Hornets squad, they will need a lethal dose of Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo to stymie Charlotte. After returning from an injury himself, Butler returned to the lineup against Portland and immediately reminded why he is the engine to this roster. With 16 points, seven assists, and a season-high six steals in the loss to the Blazers, Butler should only continue to attack the rim and draw fouls while playing lockdown defense on the other side of the floor to help his team.

With injuries being one of the main headlines of this divisional matchup, keep your eyes peeled on the status of guard Tyler Herro, who has been sidelined with an ankle injury. If Herro can return, the Heat can use their second-leading scorer to space out the floor offensively and also attack the Hornets with a premier shooter from deep.

Can starting point guard Kyle Lowry turn back the clock to his Raptors days and get out of his poor-playing funk? Obviously, Lowry has struggled this season with a 39% shooting percentage from the floor and will have to find his shot if Miami is going to confidently cover in this one.

Final Hornets-Heat Prediction & Pick

There’s nothing quite like betting on two underperforming teams, but here we are! If there is one side that is more trustworthy than the other, I would give the slight edge to the Miami Heat only because their top players should be suiting up in comparison to a shorthanded Hornets squad.

Final Hornets-Heat Prediction & Pick: Heat -10.5 (-112)