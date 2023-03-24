We’re back with another installment of our NBA odds and pick series with this cross-conference matchup. The Charlotte Hornets (23-51) will travel to face off against the Dallas Mavericks (36-37). Which team will come out on top? Check out our NBA odds series for our Hornets-Mavericks prediction and pick.

The Charlotte Hornets are second-to-last in the Eastern Conference and will be looking for another win after just having broken a four-game losing skid. Their last win came against the Pacers 115-109, but they dropped their last time out against the Pelicans by 19 points on the road. They continue their trip looking for a big upset against the Mavericks.

The Dallas Mavericks are in eighth-place in the Western Conference and will want to buckle down for the rest of their season to ensure they lock up their playoff spot. They’ve had a hard time as of late, going just 2-5 in their last seven games. They’re coming in off back-to-back losses but have a good chance to bounce back here as the heavy favorites.

Here are the Hornets-Mavericks NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Hornets-Mavericks Odds

Charlotte Hornets: +14.5 (-112)

Dallas Mavericks: -14.5 (-108)

Over: 227.5 (-110)

Under: 227.5 (-110)

How To Watch Hornets vs. Mavericks

TV: Bally Sports Southwest

Stream: fuboTV, NBA League Pass

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET/ 5:30 p.m. PT

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Hornets Could Cover The Spread

The Hornets looked pretty decent in their last win against the Pacers two games ago. They played smart with the ball and limited themselves to just 11 turnovers while causing 22 turnovers for the Pacers. Kelly Oubre had a great performance with 28 points as Terry Rozier chimed in with 23 and Gordon Hayward added 22. They saw a balanced scoring attack and will need to do the same if they want to cover a wide margin against the Mavericks.

The Hornets have had issues with injuries all season, but they’re finally starting to get some decent performances out of their current lineup. If they can play loose on offense, they have the shot creators necessary for scoring buckets. With Nick Richards slowly coming into his own as the big man, they can lock up on defense and give themselves a chance against the Mavs.

Why The Mavericks Could Cover The Spread

The addition of Kyrie Irving to this Mavericks squad has done wonders for the versatility of their attack and they’re hoping he can be fully healthy as they gear up for the playoffs. Both him and Tim Hardaway Jr. are ‘questionable’ for this matchup, leaving a big hole in the guard-play for the Mavericks. They dropped their last game to the rival Warriors in a crucial rubber match on the season series. They’ll be facing the Hornets for the first time and would love to take advantage of a seemingly easy win at home.

Luka Doncic will have a huge mismatch here on offense with anyone trying to guard him. He had 30 points his last time out and added a whopping 17 assists to keep his teammates involved during the close game. He’ll need a little more support in the scoring efforts if they want to win comfortably tonight. Look for Reggie Bullock to get involved beyond the arc as Luka finds open teammates.

Final Hornets-Mavericks Prediction & Pick

The Mavericks will be highly motivated to win this one at home after dropping back-to-back games. With Irving and Hardaway most likely sitting out, they’ll have a hard time covering the wide spread if they can’t find scoring. While the Mavericks should win this game easily, let’s take the Charlotte Hornets to just barely cover the spread as they’re seeing a balanced scoring attack from their starting five.

Final Hornets-Mavericks Prediction & Pick: Charlotte Hornets +14.5 (-112)