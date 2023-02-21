The second half of the NBA season is about to get started and there are some crucial betting picks that you need to consider before the favorite starts to pull away. Let’s continue our NBA odds series with everything you need to know within The Association.

As it stands now, the Boston Celtics are the favorite to win the NBA Finals. After a huge turnaround halfway through the 2021-22 season, the Boston Celtics stormed out of the gates and dominated the second half of last season to work their way to their first NBA Finals appearance since 2010. The Golden State Warriors outlasted the Celtics, however, and won their fourth championship since 2015. The Celtics are trailed by the Milwaukee Bucks, Phoenix Suns, and Denver Nuggets as the top-4 contenders entering the second half of the season.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: 2023 NBA Finals Odds

Boston Celtics: +280

Milwaukee Bucks: +430

Phoenix Suns: +450

Denver Nuggets: +750

Los Angeles Clippers: +1100

Philadelphia 76ers: +1300

The Phoenix Suns clearly have the best core-4 in the NBA right now. The core of Kevin Durant, Chris Paul, Devin Booker, and DeAndre Ayton is a serious problem to face in the postseason. If they are fully healthy and KD is playing like the best player on the planet, then I can not see a team beating them in a seven-game series. Chris Paul and the Suns lost in the 2021 Finals to the Milwaukee Bucks, and we could see a rematch of that series this year if the Bucks are able to knock off the reigning conference champions in Boston.

The Nuggets lead the West right now and will likely finish as the top seed. Nikola Jokic has done wonders once again and is on pace to win his third consecutive MVP award. The last time anyone won three-straight MVPs was Larry Bird in the mid-80s during the Celtics’ dynasty run. Jokic is averaging 24.7 points, 11.5 rebounds, and 10.1 assists per game. You don’t ever see a center average a triple-double and The Joker is getting better and better each time he steps out on the floor.

NBA Odds: 2023 MVP odds

Nikola Jokic: -240

Joel Embiid: +600

Giannis Antetokounmpo: +700

Jayson Tatum: +1800

Luka Doncic: +2100

Jokic is on his way to winning his third in a row and I would consider waging at -240 now before the odds get higher and it’s too late. Joel Embiid will give him a run for his money but as long as the Nuggets are winning the West then it will be tough to not give it to The Joker once again. It’s amazing to think that Jokic continues to improve every season. There isn’t anything he can’t do besides run fast and the Nuggets remain thankful he fell to them so late in the draft years ago.

This brings us to the next player award and that is the Most Improved Player of this season. This award will come down to three players who have all turned heads this year. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Lauri Markkanen are currently tied at +135 to win the award and Jalen Brunson is third at +350.

NBA Odds: 2023 Most Improved Player Odds

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: +135

Lauri Markkanen: +135

Jalen Brunson: +350

Tyrese Haliburton: +5000

I’ll start with Brunson, the star in New York has been a great addition to the franchise that is desperate for a contending team. Brunson was a huge part of the Dallas Mavericks’ success last year and helped them reach the Western Conference Finals. He then took his talents to The Big Apple and was arguably the biggest NBA All-Star snub of the season. Brunson is averaging 23.9 points and 6.2 assists on the year and is hoping to keep the Knicks within a top-6 seed in the East come playoffs.

SGA and Markkanen are battling for the MOP award. Both have been leading their respective teams and they both have exceeded expectations. Nobody predicted the Thunder nor the Jazz would be relevant this year, however, that isn’t the case at all. Utah started off the season very hot and even though they have fallen off a bit, they are still in contention for the postseason. As for OKC, they started out slow but are now just a win away from .500. At (28-29) the Thunder have started to get things going and SGA is the biggest reason why. He is averaging 30.8 points and 5.7 assists off of 50.8% shooting. SGA is a rising star and is already considered one of the best guards in the NBA. Markkanen is averaging 24.9 points and 8.6 rebounds off of 51.3% shooting.

If I had to predict who wins, I would say that SGA will more than likely take it. However, I believe Markkanen has had the biggest leap this season. Many already knew SGA would be a star. SGA gets it done on the defensive end of the floor as well. He averages 1.1 blocks and 1.6 steals per game.

NBA Odds: 2023 Defensive Player of the Year Odds

Jaren Jackson Jr.: -180

Brook Lopez: +550

Bam Adebayo: +800

Nic Claxton: +950

Giannis Antetokounmpo: +2900

Evan Mobley: +3900

JJJ has had an incredible season on the defensive end of the floor, averaging a massive 3.3 blocks per game. He also averages 1.1 steals per game and has been a huge reason for the Memphis Grizzlies’ success this year. Jackson Jr. should lock up this award if he continues to keep guys from scoring. It’s been a battle between JJJ, Lopez, Adebayo, and Claxton all year long as one of those four will be taking home the award.

The final player award worth mentioning is the NBA’s 6th Man of the Year award. There is no need to mention the ROY odds as Paolo Banchero has sealed that award up at -1000 to win. So with that said, let’s get to the final award.

NBA Odds: 2023 Sixth Man of the Year Odds

Malcolm Brogdon: -155

Norman Powell: +410

Tyrese Maxey: +410

Russell Westbrook: +1200

Bennedict Mathurin: +6500

Since the start of the campaign, Russell Westbrook had been leading this award for the majority of the season until right before his trade to Utah. Now a member of the Los Angeles Clippers, Russ is back in the top-4 and could work his way back to the favorite. However, it will be tough to do that as fellow teammate Norman Powell is currently the team’s 6th man. I don’t expect Russ to be considered a 6th man, so your best bet is to focus on the Celtics’ star Malcolm Brogdon. Brogdon is leading the NBA in 3-point percentage right now and has helped Boston maintain the No. 1 record in the NBA for the entire season. He is the favorite for a reason but Maxey and Powell are also playing well off the bench for two contending teams.

The second half of the NBA season will be a great one. It’s always nice to be a part of it by picking the right winners.