Contender Series Week 8 continues with a fight between Louis Jourdain and Magno Dias in the bantamweight division on Tuesday. Check out our Contender Series odds series for our Jourdain-Dias prediction and pick.

Louis Jourdain (8-3) rides a three-fight win streak, most recently finishing Danilo Adreani via elbows and Diego Silva by doctor stoppage. He takes that three-fight unbeaten streak into his biggest opportunity when he takes on Magno Dias on Tuesday night for his shot at a UFC contract.

Magno Dias (6-1) enters riding back-to-back first-round finishes, most recently knocking out Alessandro Albuquerque and stopping Caca Carvalho via doctor stoppage. He looks to keep the momentum going and join his Fighting Nerds teammates by securing his UFC contract with a win in Week 8 of Dana White Contender Series.

UFC Contender Series Odds: Louis Jourdain-Magno Dias Odds

Louis Jourdain: -175

Magno Dias: +135

Over 1.5 Rounds: -200

Under 1.5 Rounds: +135

Why Louis Jourdain will win

Last Fight: (W) Danilo Adreani – KO/TKO R2

Last 5: 4-1

Finishes: 5 (4 KO/TKO/1 SUB)

Louis Jourdain steps into Week 8 riding an impressive three-fight win streak, flashing dynamic striking and aggressive finishing ability each time out. His ability to mix up elbows, body attacks, and high-volume combinations makes him a puzzle for opponents like Magno Dias, who can struggle to match Jourdain’s pace and diversity.

Dias owns solid grappling but has at times faltered against athletic, relentless fighters who force him into the clinch and punish him with strikes. Jourdain excels at keeping the fight in his preferred range, using movement to evade takedowns and countering with sharp knees and elbows when pressed.

If Jourdain can dictate the range and prevent Dias from settling into grappling exchanges, he is poised to out-land Dias with his edge in volume and offensive creativity. His recent finishes show that once he smells blood, he accelerates, pushing for the stoppage rather than settling for points.

Ultimately, Jourdain’s energy, diverse attack, and confidence increase the likelihood he overwhelms Dias, secures damaging moments, and either finds a late finish or outpaces Dias for a clear decision win this Tuesday. That momentum and fight-ending upside make him a strong pick for another standout Contender Series performance.

Why Magno Dias will win

Last Fight: (W) Alessandro Albuquerque – DEC

Last 5: 4-1

Finishes: 6 (4 KO/TKO/2 SUB)

Magno Dias enters Week 8 with seasoned grappling and a knack for grinding down skilled strikers like Louis Jourdain over three rounds. Dias’s ability to blend clinch pressure with slick submission transitions lets him control tempo and frustrate opponents who favor striking exchanges.

Jourdain’s volume and movement are dangerous, but Dias excels at cutting off the cage and forcing his opponents into uncomfortable grappling sequences. If Dias times his level changes and gets the fight to the mat, he’s proven capable of working to dominant positions and racking up control minutes—while always threatening submissions.

Dias’s recent victories highlight both improved top pressure and the ability to attack with the finish when openings present themselves, neutralizing strikers who struggle off their backs. If Dias can weather Jourdain’s early offense and drag him into his type of fight, his chances to score takedowns and work for a finish skyrocket in later rounds.

Ultimately, Dias’s disciplined approach and superior grappling make him a dangerous challenge that could snap Jourdain’s win streak, especially if he executes his game plan and never lets the fight devolve into a wild brawl. Expect Dias to aim for control, transitions, and potentially a submission to secure a signature Contender Series victory.

Final Louis Jourdain-Magno Dias Prediction & Pick

Louis Jourdain vs. Magno Dias sets up a classic striker-versus-grappler clash with high stakes, as both enter with strong recent form and distinct paths to victory. Jourdain’s creative offense and finishing instincts are backed by a three-fight win streak, making him a serious threat if Dias can't slow the tempo early.

Expect Jourdain to press forward, using feints, jabs, and explosive combinations to keep Dias uncomfortable and force defensive reactions. Dias's best bet will be to cut off the cage and initiate grappling, looking for trips, throws, or double-legs to put Jourdain on his back and sap his confidence over time.

The first round could be pivotal; if Jourdain lands clean and pushes the pace, Dias may be forced to fight off the back foot and burn energy searching for takedown entries. If Dias executes level changes and gets the fight into prolonged ground exchanges, Jourdain’s finishing upside drops, and Dias’s control and submission threat rise sharply.

Jourdain’s defensive grappling and urgency to return to his feet will shape the contest, but Dias’s discipline and technical groundwork could chip away at him and steal rounds with top control. Ultimately, prediction leans toward Jourdain winning by decision or late stoppage, using his volume and offense to rack up damage and outpace Dias.

Final Louis Jourdain-Magno Dias Prediction & Pick: Louis Jourdain (-175), Over 1.5 Rounds (-200)