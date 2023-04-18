Chris graduated from the University of San Diego with a Communication Studies Degree. He spent his final year as the Sports Editor for the USDVista newspaper. He contributes about the NFL, MLB, and NBA but follows most sports. Chris also covers the San Diego Loyal SC for East Village Times.

Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics host Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks for Game 2 of the series tonight! Both Tatum and Young are featured in FanDuel’s NBA same-game parlay for Tuesday night’s contests.

The NBA playoffs have been electric so far in just three days.

Game 1 finished in favor of the reigning Eastern Conference champions as they handled the Hawks for the entire contest. Jayson Tatum finished with 25 points, 11 rebounds, and three buckets from beyond the arc. The Duke product finished with just two assists, which is something to pay attention to for this same-game parlay.

Here are the NBA Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Tatum needs to finish with 25+ points, must drain as many trios as he did in Game 1, and also needs to finish with 4+ assists. Essentially, the forward needs to play exactly as he did Saturday afternoon and you will be one step closer to nailing this parlay.

As for Trae Young and the Hawks, it’s a very simple equation. The former Oklahoma guard needs to finish with 25+ points and that is all. Now, that seems easier said than done of course, as Young ended with just 16 points in the first contest. He shot 5-18 and 1-5 from beyond the arc. The Hawks struggled as a team in the first half of the game but did figure it out late. It just wasn’t enough against this tough Celtics’ defense.

Young has proven that he can step up on the road in the bigger moments. Even though he didn’t have the season he was hoping to have, the talent is still there. Look for Young to play a much better game which should be even more of a reason to wage on this same-game parlay.

If Young finishes with 25+ points, and Tatum ends with 25+ points, 4+ assists, and 3+ three-pointers, then the parlay has been completed. The odds add up to +335 which is incredible value for the first contest of the night.