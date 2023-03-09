The Utah Jazz (31-35) visit the Orlando Magic (27-39) on Thursday night! Action tips off at 7:10 p.m. ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Jazz-Magic prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Utah has lost four straight games and dropped to 13th place in the Western Conference. The Jazz covered 55% of their games while 55% went over the projected point total. Orlando has lost three of their last four and sits in 13th place in the Eastern Conference. The Magic covered 54% of their games while 52% went under. This will be the second and final meeting between the cross-conference foes. Utah came away with a 112-108 home victory in their first matchup in January.

Here are the Jazz-Magic NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Jazz-Magic Odds

Utah Jazz: +3 (-110)

Orlando Magic: -3 (-110)

Over: 234.5 (-110)

Under: 234.5 (-110)

How To Watch Jazz vs. Magic

TV: ATTSN Rocky Mountain, Bally Florida

Stream: NBA League Pass

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET/ 4:00 p.m. PT

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Why The Jazz Could Cover The Spread

Utah has cooled off considerably after their red-hot start to the season but they are still in a strong position to make a run toward the Western Conference play-in game. The Jazz feature an electric offense that ranks sixth with 117 PPG. They do a great job moving the ball and getting open looks from beyond the arc as Utah ranks ninth in assists and sixth in threes per game. They are a strong offensive-rebounding team that ranks fifth in offensive rebound rate. While they aren’t anything to write home about on the defensive end, the Jazz do protect the rim well as their 5.3 blocks per game ranks fifth in the NBA.

The Jazz are led by the Most Improved Player favorite Lauri Markkanen. Lauri has thrived as the primary option in Utah this season, putting up a career-high 25.3 PPG in addition to 8.5 RPG. He’s been lights-out from beyond the arc with 3.0 threes per game on 41% shooting. Coming off a 33-point night in their most recent outing, Markkanen should be in for another big performance after he dropped 28 in his first meeting with the Magic.

Utah comes into tonight’s matchup with a number of key players on the injury report including Jordan Clarkson and Walker Kessler. With Clarkson banged up, former lottery pick Kris Dunn has stepped up in a big way. Only recently signed by the team, Dunn has averaged 13 PPG, 4.7 APG, and 1.7 steals per game over his last three outings. Dunn is a stout defender who excels at wreaking havoc and forcing turnovers. Orlando doesn’t have the strongest guards in the league – setting Dunn up for a potentially big night on the defensive end.

Why The Magic Could Cover The Spread

Orlando has been frisky this season but they are clearly one year away given their youth. That being said, the Magic are a talented bunch who can look very impressive on certain nights. Orlando is the rare young team who actually does better on the defensive end than on offense. They are especially stingy against the three thanks to holding opponents to the sixth-lowest three-point percentage in the league. While they are inconsistent on the offensive end, the Magic thrive in late-game situations as they average the eighth-most fourth-quarter points per game.

Orlando features a pair of young wings that have sky-high potential. Rookie of the Year favorite Paolo Banchero leads the team with 20.0 PPG in addition to 6.6 RPG and 3.6 APG. The 20-year-old has been red-hot over his last three games, averaging 25.7 PPG on 47% shooting. While he isn’t a consistent threat from deep yet, he has shown signs of improvement thanks to nailing 1.7 threes per game over his last three outings.

Second-year pro Franz Wagner has taken a big leap this season as he averages 18.8 PPG. The 6’10” forward was the star of the show the last time these teams met as he scored 26 points on 50% shooting. With back-to-back 20-point nights coming in, Wagner is well-positioned to make his mark on tonight’s affair given Utah’s spotty defense.

The X-factor for the Magic tonight is big man Mo Wagner. Orlando’s backup center has seen a big uptick in minutes in recent games thanks to an injury to Wendell Carter Jr. Wagner has responded well, averaging 15.3 PPG and 7.0 RPG across their last three games. Wagner is also a serious threat from beyond the arc as he’s averaged 1.3 threes per game over that span.

Final Jazz-Magic Prediction & Pick

Utah got the best of Orlando the last time these teams met but I like the Magic to cover in a home rematch.

Final Jazz-Magic Prediction & Pick: Orlando Magic -3 (-110)